6 video diaries from your neighbors in the Pandemic Northwest

In our ongoing Isolation Diaries series, we get powerful 90-second summaries of the first months of pandemic life.

by / August 14, 2020
Six Northwest residents pictures' in a grid.

From teaching their children to ride a bike to learning how to channel loneliness into the arts, people across the Pacific Northwest are learning to live with a pandemic. (Crosscut)

As weeks stretch into months, the global coronavirus pandemic continues to affect every walk of life. We are facing unprecedented challenges, isolation and adjustments to a rapidly shifting “new normal.” Through personal stories, people across the region are connecting through sharing how they're doing, what they're thinking and how they're feeling. 

The six stories below cover the first several months of isolation, condensed into 90-second vignettes. We'll be following up with them later this year. 

Are you interested in sharing your story? Do you know someone whose story you'd like to see shared? We're on the hunt for stories across the PNW that truly speak to issues we're facing during the pandemic, and we need your help in finding those stories. Post your own video diaries to social media and tag them #IsolationDiaries or email us directly at crosscutaudience@gmail.com. Or tag a friend or neighbor on social media and introduce them to us.

Leaving town

Matthew Pruett lost his job in the service industry. Now he ponders leaving Seattle in order to stretch his funds for housing and future work.

Seeking meaning

Jimmy James reflects on loneliness and how to seek meaning for the big picture.

Weathering the storm

Marni Good had to close her business, and her husband was placed on unemployment from his job at Boeing. Now they're trying to weather the economic storm.

Grieving and loss

Viet Nguyen's father died just as the state was shutting down.  Unable to mourn in traditional ways, the family looks for new ways to connect.

Learning to juggle

Rebecca Hoogs was juggling how to work from home, teach and be a parent simultaneously, but challenges soon gave way to surprises.

Choosing self-care

Clyde Peterson moved to Guemes Island, Washington, choosing to isolate because of diabetes and avoid the need for medical attention as a trans person.

Watch the full season of Isolation Diaries here.

Join the project! Add your voice by sharing a video using #IsolationDiaries or email us at crosscutaudience@gmail.com.

