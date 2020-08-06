Leaving town
Matthew Pruett lost his job in the service industry. Now he ponders leaving Seattle in order to stretch his funds for housing and future work.
Seeking meaning
Jimmy James reflects on loneliness and how to seek meaning for the big picture.
Weathering the storm
Marni Good had to close her business, and her husband was placed on unemployment from his job at Boeing. Now they're trying to weather the economic storm.
Grieving and loss
Viet Nguyen's father died just as the state was shutting down. Unable to mourn in traditional ways, the family looks for new ways to connect.
Learning to juggle
Rebecca Hoogs was juggling how to work from home, teach and be a parent simultaneously, but challenges soon gave way to surprises.
Choosing self-care
Clyde Peterson moved to Guemes Island, Washington, choosing to isolate because of diabetes and avoid the need for medical attention as a trans person.
Watch the full season of Isolation Diaries here.
Join the project! Add your voice by sharing a video using #IsolationDiaries or email us at crosscutaudience@gmail.com.