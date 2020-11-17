Stateside, we’ve been living with the pandemic longest, and we’ve seen the evolution of protest here at the CHOP/CHAZ alternately celebrated and demonized across the country.

But the story of our city — and our species — is one of resilience and adaptation. Already, city planners are imagining how to transform Seattle into a more livable, equitable place. Scrappy citizens are growing new gardens between plots of concrete to feed their neighbors, and foresters are helping communities on the edge of the wilderness prepare for wildfire before the inevitable influx of new Pacific Northwesterners move there. Some of the very streets we share are changing to favor pedestrians, riders and businesses over cars.

For our Focus series on Remaking Seattle, we wanted to tell stories of problem solving during a time of immense challenge. To accomplish this, our reporters followed the people on the ground who are pushing for these changes. Hannah Weinberger shares how a single basil plant in Cal Anderson grew into a network for BIPOC farmers in the city, and why Stay Healthy Streets might be here for good. Margo Vansynghel explains how the idea that every neighborhood in Seattle can host everything you need within a 15-minute walk or ride isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. Mandy Godwin takes us into the forest, where a close-knit town fought fire with a cheeky YouTube video. And Knute Berger and Matt Bennett help us understand how the mental and physical terraforming of Seattle has always been a constant in our city’s history and psyche. All of it is tied together with Dorothy Edwards’ evocative visual storytelling.

Between most of these crises remaining unresolved and the looming, uncertain holidays, it’s a dark time out there (never mind our gloomy season). But if you squint, there’s a lot of hope and excitement in learning all the ways Seattleites are coming together — even if we have to stay 6 feet apart.