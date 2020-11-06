Sad, eager, hopeful: Readers react to the 2020 election

I was following all of the races, with the hope that there would be a Democratic landslide for president and the Senate, along with a local candidate (Sarah Reyneveld) succeeding in my state legislative district. Without knowing who will be our next president, I still find it hard to understand how so many people could vote for someone who lies, intimidates and so ineptly leads our country. As difficult as it would be, it feels like perhaps we need to have some open, nonjudgmental communication with people who think differently than we do. Congress needs us to be role models in that regard!

Sue, 66

11/04 from Seattle

I no longer want to be part of this divided nightmare, like being raised in a household with parents who despise each other. I am grieving the loss of what I thought America was, and now have to explain to my children what it has become.

Matt, 45

11/03 from Issaquah

This election and the Trump presidency have managed to split our country like it hasn't been split since the Civil War — or, as it's called in the South, "The War of Northern Aggression.”

Peter, 77

11/03 from Bremerton

I am thinking racism and taxes seem to be the only thing Americans cared about 250 years ago, and it is the only thing they care about today. No matter what the turnout, I will keep praying for America to realize we all need to live together and we only have one planet Earth.

Mirit, 33

11/03 from Shoreline

I hope Sherae Lascelles wins. I believe they're going to push to get progressive income tax in this state. That will go a long way to getting funds for public housing and transit.

Joseph, 27

11/03 from Seattle

I eagerly voted early for Biden/Harris. I want an empathetic leader who will address racism, poverty and our standing as a nation. I’m nervous for the results, but trying to stay positive.

Zina, 57

11/03 from Bothell

I feel accepting (and grateful) of the fact that living with millions of people who do not all share underlying assumptions, beliefs, priorities and values can be challenging, especially when “my” preferred choices do not win. I am determined to live my own life with integrity and to trust others to do the same, each as we see fit, regardless of who wins.

Tamara, 60

11/03 from Seattle

