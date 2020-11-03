Worried voter

Despite all the news stories and social media posts about a slowdown at the U.S. Postal Service, Mary Pavia of Bow, Washington, didn’t start worrying about voting by mail until the August primary. When her husband’s ballot arrived a week after hers, she decided she needed a Plan B for the general election.

She originally voiced her concerns about getting her presidential ballot in time to ProPublica's Electionland project, for which Crosscut is the Washington state partner. Pavia, 58, emailed the Skagit County Elections Office to ask for help in formulating her backup plan in case her general election ballot went missing. Its advice: If your general election ballot doesn’t arrive in the mail, come to the elections office in person to get a replacement ballot.

She says their general election ballots both arrived on Oct. 16. “I was so excited, I felt like doing a dance,” she recalled during a chat on the phone this week. After filling out their ballots, they drove over to the courthouse in Mount Vernon, where the nearest ballot drop box was located.

And then they waited. And waited. Pavia kept hitting refresh on vote.wa.gov to check that her ballot had been received. After a week of waiting, her election anxiety returned. So Pavia sent another email to the county elections office and got an immediate response: We’re overwhelmed with early ballots and are a little behind on processing; be patient and give us a few more days.

Her ballot showed in the system the next day, and she was able to take a deep breath.

Pavia says she’s a regular voter and has voted by mail for years without anxiety. “Really my angst this year was because of our primary experience,” she said, but quickly added all the other things happening right now that have added to her stress. She’s dealing with her worry by becoming more engaged politically, sending texts to voters in other states, for example, and donating to races in other states to help elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate.

Before the election in 2016, Pavia was pretty confident Hillary Clinton was going to win. This year, the national vibe is more fearful than celebratory. “The psyche is fragile,” she said. “There’s a lot of fatigue at all levels. There’s COVID fatigue, there’s election fatigue, there’s Donald Trump fatigue,” she said.

“We’re on that last stretch of the marathon,” she added, perhaps as more of a pep talk to herself than a statement of fact.