Despite the recent promising news of COVID-19 vaccines on the way, many of us in Washington will remain mired in the longest news cycle of our lifetimes. Therefore, we aim to enter the new year by doubling down on opening our newsroom to your feedback, questions and perspectives, particularly from those who have been traditionally underrepresented or misrepresented in mainstream news coverage.

Starting a few weeks ago, we opened an ongoing community listening survey. Crosscut wants to know which issues you most care about and also where we can improve. Your feedback could help shape our reporting and develop new newsroom projects in support of our public media mission: to inform, engage and inspire. It takes only about 10 minutes and will influence our decision-making processes and future newsroom adjustments. We’ll also be sharing the overall results later in 2021.