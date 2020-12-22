Despite the recent promising news of COVID-19 vaccines on the way, many of us in Washington will remain mired in the longest news cycle of our lifetimes. Therefore, we aim to enter the new year by doubling down on opening our newsroom to your feedback, questions and perspectives, particularly from those who have been traditionally underrepresented or misrepresented in mainstream news coverage.
Starting a few weeks ago, we opened an ongoing community listening survey. Crosscut wants to know which issues you most care about and also where we can improve. Your feedback could help shape our reporting and develop new newsroom projects in support of our public media mission: to inform, engage and inspire. It takes only about 10 minutes and will influence our decision-making processes and future newsroom adjustments. We’ll also be sharing the overall results later in 2021.
Creating a culture of listening means treating Crosscut’s readers as constituents of our news reporting and not just consumers. Our newsroom staff has long believed in the power of active listening. After all, a consequential portion of our journalism is rooted in the in-depth reporting of marginalized communities. And to consistently earn your trust, we typically begin our newsgathering processes by affording empathy and active listening.
As we look ahead to 2021, we remain committed to the deep reporting of pandemic-related issues, such as the vaccination process, economic recovery, education, the regional arts community, public health systems, impacts to the region’s Indigenous communities and more. Thanks for making the time to give us your thoughts. We’re honored to listen and receive your insights. And thanks, as always, for your support.
