You might recall that early last year we launched an initiative called Northwest Wonders. The pandemic quickly made that effort an integral part of our journalism, as we scrambled to answer questions about the virus, lockdown orders, the economic safety net and more. This year, we’ll be doing more of that. So, to start:
We posted this question in our weekly newsletter and got more than two dozen great questions. If you don’t have an idea of your own, you can vote for one at the bottom of this page.
We also recently launched a listening survey so that your feedback can help us make decisions that shape our future newsroom. It takes about 10 minutes to complete and you can contribute here.
Even without all these callouts for your ideas and feedback, we’re confident that we will find and report stories that you’d find interesting and important. The reason we’re working to open these lines of communication is because every act of journalism requires our readers to trust us. We aim to earn yours by showing our work and connecting the lines between your need for information and our journalism.
Crosscut’s work is done in service to and with our Pacific Northwest communities. Here’s to another great year of storytelling together.