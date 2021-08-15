15 photos of memorable 2021 moments (so far)

During graduation season in June, photojournalist Lindsey Wasson and education reporter Venice Buhain followed Donaji Torres-Marquez as she graduated from The Bush School. Buhain highlighted the resilience of Torres-Marquez and other graduating high school seniors like her, who had to finish school during the height of the pandemic.

Torres-Marquez said that despite the challenges of this past year, she felt a sense of hope. “I think it would be how persevering people are,” she said. “I feel very optimistic.”

Earlier in the summer, our former Indigenous affairs reporter, Manola Secaira, and I followed Cassandra Miles (Ojibwe), a doula who offers free services for Native people. In King County, the infant and maternal mortality rates are highest among Native people. Additional challenges mounted for these expectant mothers during the pandemic, but Miles was there every step of the way.

“The goal of my program is to prevent Native women from dying,” says Camie Goldhammer (Sisseton-Wahpeton), the program’s lead. “Carrying a Native baby does not put a person at risk, right? It’s the racism and the abuse and the trauma that they experience that put them at risk.”

And culturally-specific care, Goldhammer says, is part of that: “It’s really about reclaiming these practices and bringing them back to the communities so that we as a whole can heal from the traumas of colonialism.”

A year after the Black Lives Matter mural was completed in Capitol Hill’s CHOP zone, photojournalist Matt M. McKnight and arts reporter Margo Vansynghel followed up with the artists who created it. Sixteen artists came together to paint the historic art piece and, upon completion, several of them formed the Vivid Matter Collective.

With a mobile photo studio in the back of his van, complete with lights and backdrops, McKnight bounced around Seattle visiting each of the artists and making their portraits — sometimes even setting up on apartment roofs or busy street corners.

Throughout the summer, Crosscut photojournalists have traveled to every corner of our region, keeping us informed, documenting our city’s history and reminding us of our shared humanity.

Here are some of the most noteworthy photos from the summer: