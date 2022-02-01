Did your child leave a WA public school this year? Tell us your story

Public schools across the state have seen a nearly 4% decrease in enrollment since 2019-20, the first school year that got interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That was one of the largest school enrollment drops in the country , according to the federal Department of Education. The numbers buck a slow but steady increase in public school enrollment in Washington state over the past 20 years.

Crosscut wants to talk to families who decided to leave public schools for alternatives such as private school, homeschooling or no school at all. I’d also like to hear from parents who considered leaving your public school but opted not to. And we’d like to hear what you want your local school and state leaders to know about your perspectives around COVID and schools.

Share your story with us to help me report on this change-filled time. I may even call you to chat.