Did your child leave a WA public school this year? Tell us your story

30,000 students left state K-12 public education since the pandemic began. Help us tell stories about why.

by / February 1, 2022
A student listens in a classroom

Anastasha Kathireson listens to Dean of Students Rosalia Burson lead their team in an exercise on day one of a two-day Jumpstart orientation program for incoming 9th graders at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., in this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo. (Lindsey Wasson for Crosscut)

Are you one of the thousands of Washington parents who pulled their children out of Washington public schools during the pandemic? Or maybe you thought about homeschooling or enrolling your kids in private school but changed your mind at the last minute. You are definitely not alone. 

 

Public schools across the state have seen a nearly 4% decrease in enrollment since 2019-20, the first school year that got interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That was one of the largest school enrollment drops in the country, according to the federal Department of Education. The numbers buck a slow but steady increase in public school enrollment in Washington state over the past 20 years.

Crosscut wants to talk to families who decided to leave public schools for alternatives such as private school, homeschooling or no school at all. I’d also like to hear from parents who considered leaving your public school but opted not to. And we’d like to hear what you want your local school and state leaders to know about your perspectives around COVID and schools.

Share your story with us to help me report on this change-filled time. I may even call you to chat. 

Venice Buhain

Venice Buhain writes about education with an equity lens. She previously worked for KING 5, The Seattle Globalist and TVW News.