Russia invades Ukraine: Tell us your story

The New York Times also has several live reports documenting the tens of thousands of Ukrainians and international civilians attempting to flee or seek shelter. The Kremlin advanced into Ukraine from three sides and hit dozens of targets across the country with missiles, including all military airports, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Crude oil prices already jumped Thursday, reports the Washington Post. Since Russia has a large global fuel supply, Americans will likely see prices at the pump rise as consequences from Putin's actions intensify.

More than 50,000 people of Ukrainian ancestry live in Washington state, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. More than half that population lives in the Seattle metro area, according to 2014 reporting from KUOW.

As events unfold, Crosscut hopes to share stories from anyone who might be personally affected — people from Ukraine, with family or friends there, business ties or other connections. It's part of our mission as a local news organization to report how major global events impact you and your communities.

