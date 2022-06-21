When meeting journalistic standards is not enough

The day the piece ran, I received an email from a colleague of the person I quoted. The message laid out different concerns, including my decision to quote that individual out of context and without her permission.

Technically, what I did — pulling a quote from public testimony — was fair game by journalistic standards. But my story still left a bad taste in the mouth of an unsuspecting person, someone who shared her views publicly, but did not OK those views being published in a piece that was, in many ways, completely unrelated to the quick quote I pulled.

I got a chance to speak with her a few days after the story went up. Our conversation was diplomatic and easy, even fueling inspiration for another story I’m working on now.

As we chatted I realized we could have had a similar conversation had I reached out to her before my story ran, so she wouldn’t be caught off guard.

I think the journalism industry as a whole is undergoing change, as reporters reevaluate how they approach their work.

It’s not enough to follow the rules anymore. We must also think critically about how we can report in a way that doesn’t further harm the communities we’re covering.