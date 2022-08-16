Grab your magnifying glass: Investigate federal spending with Crosscut

Amid a surge in federal infrastructure funding, reporter Brandon Block wrote this past week about how highway projects continue to upend neighborhoods of color and how residents of Spokane's East Central neighborhood hope for more say in how future projects affect their lives.

Neighborhood advocates praised a related pilot program offering surplus public land back to the community for development into affordable housing or parks, but also called for a broader reassessment of systemic priorities and historical harms.

“Success,” one advocate said, “is different outcomes.”

We also unpacked how millions of dollars for expanding the electric vehicle charging grid to rural Washington still faces a number of practical and cultural challenges. A newly released state plan would aim to install chargers every 50 miles along key highways and upgrade utility systems.

If you're ready to start digging into your own local relief spending, you can explore our Follow the Funds reader guide

