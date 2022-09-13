Inside Crosscut

Crosscut wants your help shaping our education coverage

Teachers in Seattle are on strike for better pay and support. Share your story to help us report on the ongoing negotiations' reach.

by / September 13, 2022
Protestors wearing red picket in a line

Jane Addams Middle School teachers and staff picket outside the school on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The first day of school was canceled Wednesday as Seattle Public School educators went on strike and continue to negotiate their contract with the district. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

Education is one of the most important topics a news organization can cover because school is something every member of our society will experience.

If you live in Seattle, you couldn’t have escaped the news that teachers went on strike this week. You may see young people in places you wouldn’t expect them after Labor Day, from stores to restaurants or even the office.

While Crosscut won’t be writing about the strike as breaking news (our goal is always to go deeper than daily coverage), we are interested in the negotiations and what the decisions made in Seattle mean for the rest of the state. Seattle Public Schools, as you probably know, is the state’s largest school district. It often leads the way on policy and innovation. And while some issues are common to every school district — from curriculum to attendance and graduation rates — those realities are always bigger in Seattle, with about 52,000 students and 3,700 teachers in more than 100 schools.

During contrant negotiations in Seattle and in a few other districts around the state, we’ll do our best to give you information you’re not reading anywhere else. Our education reporter, Venice Buhain, explored the financial implications of teacher contracts for school district finances. Next she’s working on an explainer about the latest research and practice on how and why districts like Seattle want to integrate more students with different abilities into one general classroom. Venice is also working on a story that updates our previous coverage on student mental health, another issue being discussed in teacher contract negotiations. If you’re curious about other aspects of the strike, please let me know and I’ll get more stories in the works.

I need one more thing from our readers, especially those with children and grandchildren enrolled in a school district experiencing a strike: Tell us how you’re doing and what you’re doing in this unplanned extension of summer break. We may include your experience in a compilation of reader stories. We also welcome reports from the field from our younger readers still enrolled in school.

Thanks, as always, for helping us figure out what is happening in the community.

Get the best stories of the week

This weekly newsletter dives deeper into one story and how it was reported, along with curating the best stories of the week.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Crosscut's in-depth reporting on issues critical to the PNW.

Donate
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors