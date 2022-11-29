Inside Crosscut

Our new photo series captures the love and light of holidays

As the days grow darker, the Festivities in Focus project aims to celebrate joy within a barrage of often difficult news.

by / November 29, 2022
Attendees gather around the Aarti plate

Devotees receive a blessing as the Aarti plate, made of metal and containing a flame, flowers and other important items for worship, circulates at the culmination of the Diwali celebrations at the Bellevue Hindu Temple and Cultural Center on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

We know the news can be dark. But as journalists, we can’t turn away from it. To keep Crosscut readers informed about the world around them, we often find ourselves reporting on difficult — at times deeply complicated and depressing — topics.

In just the past two weeks, Crosscut has delved into the dangerous toll wildfire smoke is taking on our health; the mental health of young people in the aftermath of yet another school shooting; and the record number of unhoused Seattleites who died on city streets last year

Bleak. 

Though this reporting is essential, the constant barrage of these stories affects us, just as it affects our readers.

A woman's hand rests against her elaborate dress

Dresses are handmade for women’s La Catrina performances, seen here at El Centro de la Raza’s Día de los Muertos celebration in Beacon Hill on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The original image of a La Catrina comes from an illustration satirizing rich, well-dressed women, but its meaning has evolved to symbolize an acceptance of death and remind people of their morality. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

As the days grow darker this winter, the photo team here wanted to find a way to inject an extra dose of joy and light into our coverage. Thus the Festivities in Focus project was born. From October through February, Crosscut’s photographers are publishing a series of photo essays on various religious holidays and cultural celebrations in the region. 

Three women wearing face painting and dresses

Young women dressed as La Catrina wait to take photos near the altars during El Centro de la Raza’s Día de los Muertos celebration in Beacon Hill on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. La Calavera Catrina, or ‘elegant skull,’ often referred to simply as La Catrina, is a Mexican Day of the Dead tradition where women paint their faces as a skull and wear elegant dresses and bonnets. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

Devotees watch the unveiling of lit diyas

Devotees watch the unveiling of the lit diyas (clay lamps) during Deepotsav celebrations for the Bellevue Hindu Temple. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

An altar to loved ones including fruit and photos

Altars feature photos of those that passed away and include offerings like fruit, personal trinkets and artwork during El Centro de la Raza’s Día de los Muertos celebration in Beacon Hill on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

After two holiday seasons of COVID shutdowns, surges and safety precautions, many communities are coming back together this year to celebrate sacred traditions in person again. Our photo staff is always looking for opportunities to direct our lenses toward events that are vibrant, visual and often overlooked in daily news, and we’re excited to venture out into the region and talk to people about the importance and history of these communal celebrations.

Two priests unveil lit diyas

Pandits, or priests, unveil the lit diyas (clay lamps) during Deepotsav celebrations for the Bellevue Hindu Temple. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

Staff photographer Amanda Snyder started the series in late October with her beautiful images of Bellevue’s Hindu community gathering to celebrate Diwali, some for the first time since 2019. A week later she photographed the colorful La Catrina dresses and altars remembering lost loved ones at El Centro de la Raza’s annual Día de los Muertos festival.

A man holds a lamp in front of a table

Acharya Gopal Datt Sharma holds out a lamp during the Maha Aarti, which light is offered to one or more deities, during Diwali celebrations at the Bellevue Hindu Temple and Cultural Center. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

We are looking forward to sharing more stories filled with love and festivity over the next three months. If you have a tradition or celebration you think would be a good addition to the series, please email me at genna.martin@crosscut.com. After all, we could all use a little more light.

Get more Crosscut in your inbox

Sign up for our Daily newsletter for the most important headlines of the day or sign up for our Weekly newsletter for the best stories of the week. Or, select both for more Crosscut.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the ‘update your preferences’ link at the bottom of every email.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Crosscut's in-depth reporting on issues critical to the PNW.

Donate
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors

Genna Martin

Genna Martin

Genna Martin is Crosscut's associate photo editor.