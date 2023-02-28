Inside Crosscut

Documenting the front lines of environmentalism in the PNW

A new season of the short-form series Human Elements takes viewers from a 1,000-degree glass kiln on the San Juan Islands to a range with wild wolves.

by / February 28, 2023
A video crew shoots in a meadow overlooking the ocean

Videographer Bryce Adolphson shoots on the Oregon coast for an upcoming episode on how four-legged friends are helping efforts to protect the endangered Silverspot butterfly. (Sarah Hoffman)

Human Elements is back, and this time we want to bring you even closer to the wild. It’s the third season of our short-form video series featuring scientists and their obsessions with their subject of study.

We figured it was time to level-up the series. This year we’re covering more distance than ever by bringing our viewers from the mountains of British Columbia to the Oregon coast to share portraits of creative conservation – the people putting it all on the line to protect the PNW’s endangered and threatened species. Rather than narrated stories, this season you’ll hear  fully from the scientists, farmers and other unexpected stewards of conservation.  

Three episodes of the new season have already aired and are available to stream. You can hear from Marmot Recovery Foundation’s Malcolm McAdie, who has dedicated his life to the breeding and release of the endangered Vancouver Island marmot.

In episode two, artist and activist Raven Skyriver hopes his lifelike glass creations of endangered marine species will spur action to save them.

And in the latest episode, we spoke to (and galloped alongside) Daniel Curry, a Range Rider who traverses rural Washington to act as a buffer between wolves and cattle.

We promise to bring more adventure as the season continues, from First Nations groundbreaking habitat restoration to conservation dogs using their noses to detect what the human eye can’t see. You can find Human Elements on KCTS 9 each Thursday at 8:50 p.m., and streaming on Crosscut each following morning. 

We hope the everyday people, artists and scientists in this series will inspire you to look around at our planet and see how even one small act can have an impact.

The Range Rider

Submitted by shoffman on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 05:00
PBS Content ID (Asset)
1e45543d-40f3-493f-b655-5d62c25fe830
Video embed code
<iframe marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" src="//player.pbs.org/partnerplayer/1lzV7RrkzxYEG7uHh3g0ZQ==?callsign=kcts&topbar=false&endscreen=false&autoplay=false" allowfullscreen="" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Subtitle

Range rider Daniel Curry is a wolf- and cow-protecting cowboy.

Series
Human Elements
Season
3
Episode
3
Sarah Hoffman
Teaser image
Still from The Range Rider
Category
Environment
Copyright holder
Crosscut
Video duration
8 minutes 32 seconds
Related article
Human Elements: Glass creations inspired by PNW marine life
Topics
animals
Eastern Washington
Eastside
Environment
farming
firearms
Human Elements
Multimedia
Olympia
Pacific Northwest
policy
politcs
politics
Public Lands
Science
Seattle
Video
Wildlife

The Glassblower

Submitted by shoffman on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 05:00
PBS Content ID (Asset)
b70947d6-9685-433d-bb96-acb81bdfb25a
Video embed code
<iframe marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" src="//player.pbs.org/partnerplayer/gdgD9h9VKrAm5Wx7DWd9Rg==?callsign=kcts&topbar=false&endscreen=false&autoplay=false" allowfullscreen="" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Subtitle

Lifelike creations celebrate endangered PNW marine animals.

Series
Human Elements
Season
3
Episode
2
Sarah Hoffman
Teaser image
man staring at glass sculpture of salmon
Category
Environment
Copyright holder
Crosscut
Video duration
7 minutes 23 seconds
Topics
animals
art
Arts
Climate
Environment
Environmental Justice
Human Elements
Multimedia
Oceans
Orca
Orcas
Pacific Northwest
Pollution
Salmon
Science
Seattle
Video
Washington State
Water
Wildlife

The Veterinarian

Submitted by shoffman on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 05:00
PBS Content ID (Asset)
cb718078-985f-4505-8f8c-bbb64b2a6b9c
Video embed code
<iframe marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" src="//player.pbs.org/partnerplayer/UU0SiwSv27CxHE7avuA0ig==?callsign=kcts&topbar=false&endscreen=false&autoplay=false" allowfullscreen="" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Subtitle

A team helps endangered Vancouver Island marmots find their place in the wild.

Series
Human Elements
Season
3
Episode
1
Sarah Hoffman Bryce Adolphson
Teaser image
Still from The Veterinarian
Category
Environment
Copyright holder
Crosscut
Video duration
8 minutes 10 seconds
Topics
animals
British Columbia
Environment
Features
Human Elements
Multimedia
Pacific Northwest
Science
Video

