Seattle is for lovers: Explore a map of locals' sentimental spots

“I never saw it coming,” said McGhee. “Six months later I packed up everything I owned, quit my job in Santa Barbara, moved to Seattle and moved in with him.”

In April 1994, a year and a half later, they were married. Twenty-nine years later they’re still together.

“This happened when I least expected it,” said McGhee. “Never say never.”

McGhee and Gianelli, along with 20 other area residents, responded to a request from Crosscut for readers to share the special Seattle spots where they found love. Explore their stories on our interactive Locations of Love map, above, by clicking on the hearts.

Here are a few highlights:

Linnea M. met their partner at Chateau St. Michelle Winery. The two have since been birds of a feather:

“I met my partner here for the first time and it was love at first mallard call. After a few samples of the wine, we had gone on a walk through the winery grounds. When we reached the duck pond, I offered to show her my mallard call. She got excited and asked if my dad was a duck hunter as well. I played it up and said yes. I cleared my throat and yelled ‘HEY MALLARD!’ and we've been together ever since.”

Anita T. decided to “go steady” with their partner at Alki Beach:

“We had been dating for a few months and visited the Alki Art Fair the summer of 2006. My fellow bought me a necklace and asked me to ‘go steady,’ a charming thing for a man in his 50s to ask. I said yes and we remained together. We later bought a West Seattle house and frequently visited Alki Beach.”

Ali B. found their cat’s meow at the Interbay Animal Shelter:

“Adopted the love of my life and his sister! Best Buddy forever. A loyal dog in a cat’s body. Always loving, even with a full belly, wanted to be close to me. People always have an ulterior motive. This furry guy was just pure love. RIP”

Nathan S. shared walks at Seahurst Park with their spouse and kids:

“It was near where my now spouse was living and working. We took our children with us on an unseasonably warm and sunny day. It was lovely walking together as a couple enjoying the views of Puget Sound.”

And Cait M. received a surprise visit from their boyfriend at Pier 66, with a little help from friends:

“In an elaborate setup for my long-distance boyfriend to show up as a surprise, a group of friends arranged brunch here. They were all terrible liars, but still managed to pull off the surprise.”