Ken Jennings shares 'Jeopardy!' secrets at the Crosscut Ideas Fest

Instead, someone behind the scenes chooses which clues will be DDs. This confession came during the most absorbing part of the interview: Jennings’ discussion of the professionalization of the venerable game show, what he calls its “Moneyball” era, and the ways game play and the contestant experience have been changed over the years by the internet, social media in particular.

Jeopardy! has aired off and on – but mostly on – since 1964. Its first incarnation, through 1975, was hosted by Art Fleming, whose prep-school, Newport Regatta vibe helped make the show a daytime-TV hit. Alex Trebek took over for the 1984 syndicated reboot, and by the time his final episode aired, a month and a half after his November 2020 death, he was well-established as one of the most iconic figures in television history.

But Trebek’s fame was due not just to his longevity, but to the transformation of J! itself. The show was always fervently beloved by its fans, but for much of its history had about the same cultural visibility as, say, Hollywood Squares. But Jennings’ record-breaking, still-unsurpassed 2004 streak of 74 consecutive wins (the second-longest streak of 40 belongs to Amy Schneider, from 2021-22) was surely the event that made the show a mass phenomenon — the level of pop-culture dominance at which an emcee change becomes a major multi-week news story rather than a 300-word brief in Variety. (Go ahead, name a Price Is Right contestant.)

What Jennings was too modest to mention on Saturday was just how the sportification of the show may have been, in part, a result of his unprecedented success. If the show had retained its lower profile, if Jennings hadn’t become famous for his streak, would anyone have gone to such great lengths to surpass it by employing a suite of tools that Jennings never had access to?

When Jennings stepped into hosting duties in 2021, he inherited a game that had been transformed by the moneyball approach that has altered professional sports. Winning streaks have proliferated and the appearances of defending champions for 10, 20, 30 or more games have become more and more common.

I was one of the few in a position to challenge Jennings’ record, if briefly. If you were watching KOMO-TV at 7:30 p.m. on July 12, 2017, you would have heard announcer Johnny Gilbert introduce “a writer and editor from Seattle, Washington.” If you kept watching, you would have seen the first of what would be my three wins. (I lost the fourth to Deborah, an adjunct art professor from Cleveland, Ohio.)