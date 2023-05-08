‘We can do this’: Big ideas from the Crosscut Ideas Festival

He called the Supreme Court's decision an inflection point in his career and said it reinvigorated him to protect the right to vote. He says voters should pressure Congress — the next time there’s a Democratic majority in both houses — to push through voter protections, even if it would require lawmakers to do away with the filibuster.

He wants Democrats to be tough advocates for voting rights, including in the next election. His conversation at the festival dove into a discussion about Donald Trump’s legal woes, as did many of the sessions on Saturday, but he said his focus is really on the bigger picture of saving American democracy.

“Every generation of Americans has been called upon to defend democracy. This can’t be the first generation that fails at that task,” he said, adding that he is confident the country will succeed. “We can do this.”

The Crosscut Talks podcast will be featuring two conversations from the festival every week through July. Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

A couple hours earlier, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was sharing his vision for a functioning democracy. It looks a lot like Alaska, he said. That state implemented open-primary ranked-choice voting in 2020, which means voters rank their top five candidates for office regardless of party affiliation. Yang credits the system for Mary Peltola’s victory against former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin in Alaska’s 2022 congressional race, and for the fact that Sen. Lisa Murkowski kept her seat despite voting for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.