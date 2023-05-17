How Seattle Police put bikes at the forefront of protest clashes

From bike cop to consultant

Jim Dyment was one of the Seattle bike cops deployed against protesters at the WTO. The city has long been a hotbed of antiwar and ecological activism, and this has given Dyment, now a 30-year law enforcement veteran, and his team plenty of chances to hone their skills. Dyment’s bike team has deployed over the years to handle crowd control for events including the WTO, Mardi Gras, the Seahawks 2014 Super Bowl victory, and numerous May Day events.

He would later establish himself nationally as an expert in this field. In 2015, Dyment founded Tiger Mountain Tactical , a private company that trains police officers around the world to use their bikes as an often-forceful means of crowd control. According to his website, his team has taught officers as far away as Dubai what they had learned and honed on the streets of Seattle.

Tiger Mountain Tactical’s website describes the company as a “team of current law enforcement officers who have the most comprehensive knowledge and experience in police bicycle team operations.” It also states that Dyment “developed the first policy and training for bicycle crowd management stemming from experiences during the 1999 World Trade Organization Conference in Seattle.”

Dyment did not respond to multiple phone and email requests for comment on this story.

Tiger Mountain Tactical claims to have worked with a large number of domestic and international agencies, including Swiss and French police agencies.

The City of Greenville, South Carolina’s Accounting Division reported a $16,500 travel and training payment to TMT in 2019 and a $7,500 payment in 2020 . Dyment also claims that TMT advisers were on the ground at the 2016 RNC. It’s unclear how much Dyment makes from his side business, which appears to be registered at his home address.

Dyment described the tactics he’s developed in an article for the April 2016 issue of Law and Order . These include the “mobile fence line,” in which officers move forward as a line, holding their bikes in front of them like shields. Videos of the tactic show police shouting at protesters to “move back ,” then hitting them with bikes if they do not. This tactic was noted in the Seattle Office of Inspector General’s report on SPD tactics in 2020. “Body-worn and third-party video shows officers using their bicycles in multiple ways, including using the frame or wheel to push protesters backwards or to force retreating protesters to move faster, and conducting ‘power slides’ to quickly form mobile fence lines,” the report said.

Many of the techniques used across the country in 2020 are the ones that Dyment and his team pioneered. Other training programs, like the International Police Mountain Bike Association, have adopted some of his tactics, including one known as the crossbow technique.

The IPMBA republished a Law and Order article describing how it works: “The bike squad forms a double column behind the line, far enough behind so they can get a little speed up to perform the maneuver. On command, the line makes a gap in the center and the bikes ride through this gap. The two lead riders ride straight to the goal while the remainder of the squad splits left and right, encircling them to protect them from the crowd.”

In documents obtained by Crosscut and Type Investigations, Dyment describes deploying with his team and using the “cross bow” technique the same weekend Seth and their partner were arrested in downtown Seattle.

Third-party training courses, like those offered by Dyment and the IPMBA, often supplement courses offered by various police departments through the Peace Officer Standards and Testing (POST) system.

These courses vary widely in their content. The syllabus for the Davis Police Department in California, for instance, focuses more on the basics of bike riding and maintenance , whereas the course offered by Allan Hancock College in San Luis Obispo teaches officers “skills to safely operate a bicycle in various environments, including crowd control and movement, terrain riding, maneuvering through traffic safely and health and mechanical issues related to bicycle patrol. Instruction in safe handling of firearms in tactical encounters is also part of this curriculum and will involve shooting skills.”

On the Tiger Mountain Tactical webpage, Dyment states his company is “unrivaled in its depth of current experience” and that “no other bicycle demonstration management program has been as thoroughly tested or used successfully as this one. No other demonstration management class is taught by individuals with the depth of experience from active officers that not only teach it but do it from TMT.”

Dyment’s bike force became a fixture at large demonstrations in Seattle. Dyment handled crowd control during President Obama’s 2014 visit to the Seattle area. The following year, in 2015, Dyment’s team faced pushback for their handling of May Day protests. One video from that event showed an officer riding his bike into a line of protesters and tackling a man whose back was turned.

Dyment’s company also consulted with the RNC for the 2016 convention in Cleveland, according to his website. Anticipating mass protests, the Cleveland Police Department also bought 300 bikes and sought training assistance from Seattle PD ahead of the event. Hundreds of people from all over the country gathered outside the convention center in Cleveland to protest the nomination of former president Donald Trump. Officers dressed in head-to-toe Fox body armor and full-face Bell helmets pushed protesters using their bikes.

Dyment explained his approach to Crosscut in 2015. “These demonstrations have exponential growth,” he said at the time. “We want to break that group mentality before it gets out of control.”

In 2021, Dyment co-founded Meza Dyment Stott LLC, registering the company with his Tiger Mountain Tactical email address, but the company dissolved itself half a year later. Former Seattle Deputy Inspector General Miroslava Meza and Keele University Professor Clifford Stott both used Meza’s address on the business filings. Meza previously described her job on Linkedin as a “public policy and applied mathematics professional dedicated to improve public safety and equity in policing.”

Stott co- wrote a report for Seattle’s Office of Inspector General entitled “Crowd psychology, policing and interactional dynamics: analyzing the early stages of the 2020 protests in the city of Seattle.” The report was released in May 2022. Stott was listed as a governor when Meza Dyment Stott LLC was incorporated in September 2021.

In an email to Type Investigations and Crosscut, Stott — who lives in the United Kingdom — clarified that he “advise[s] police forces and government internationally on reforms to promote dialogue and de-escalation capability.”

Asked about the company, Stott wrote that “in the process of my work with the OIG it was apparent that there was a need to translate my research into the US context. Through consultation with Meza and Dyment we decided to consider combining our expertise to facilitate the provision of expertise outside of Washington State. As a first step toward achieving this we established a holding company, Meza Dyment & Stott LLC.”

Although the collaboration was approved through the City of Seattle ethics board, according to Stott, “through further consultation we decided that it was not in our combined interests to develop the company and it was dissolved shortly after its formation. No trading through or activity within the company occurred.”

Meza said in an email that “around August of 2021” she was approached by Stott and Dyment to join them in their business venture. The trio had plans to provide police consulting services to cities throughout the U.S., “excluding Seattle,” Meza said.

“During this early consideration stage an LLC was created, but no further actions were taken,” she added. “After a period of consideration, we decided that we would not pursue that endeavor, there were no potential clients and there was no work done.”