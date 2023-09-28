The effort to save SeaTac’s biggest forest amid airport expansion

More than 3,200 people have since signed Defenders’ newer consensus petition calling for three things: protection of North SeaTac Park as a park in perpetuity; a moratorium on tree removal and green space development on public lands within two miles of SeaTac Airport; and a plan to restore the park and surrounding forest.

“Right now, there’s a lot of hope for the park,” Maxwell Vassilakis said.

Turning tides

After years of discussions, SeaTac’s city council submitted a letter to the Port in May 2022 asking the Port to explore how it might sell the land to the city. An advisory committee released a joint statement a few months later confirming the parties would nail down a long-term plan for the park.

The two parties have been discussing the future of the park since 2018, with SeaTac open to everything from zoning changes to a covenant. But this spring, the Port for the first time entertained the idea of selling any section of the park to the city.

The turning point coincided with congressional-level language in the new draft FAA Reauthorization Bill, championed by Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Adam Smith and crafted with help from Port staff, that would lower barriers to such a sale. The language does not specifically call out North SeaTac Park, but is worded such that it could reasonably apply only to this particular park, Felleman said.

The Port bought the park with FAA grant funds that require land to be resold at market value or else jeopardize future grant funding. The FAA in fact recommended that the Port maximize the revenue value of its lands in a 2016 audit questioning the lease agreement, though the Port’s Aviation Division contended a park was the best use of the space.

An FAA spokesperson confirmed the FAA’s position that the port should sell at fair market value if it chooses to sell, and that if it does not it should prioritize options that generate higher revenue.

But the draft bill language enables keeping the park in permanent recreational use, and paves the way for a sale to SeaTac below market value. The federal House passed its version of the bill in June. The Senate, facing a federal government shutdown, voted on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to extend the current FAA Reauthorization while it deliberates on its version of the bill.

Residents rave about the legislation, but worry it wouldn’t guarantee total park protection. Felleman is more optimistic.

“If that legislation passes, I think there's no chance in hell that this property is going to be anything but a park,” he said. “One way or the other, it'll be permanently protected.” But he stresses time is of the essence for a sale. “Commissioners and city councilmembers come and go, and the needs of the city and the airport only grow.”

Port commissioners have communicated, either through campaign promises or by signing petitions like Maxwell Vassilakis', to protect the park, but Negusse struggles with not having the Joint Advisory Committee’s commitments in writing.

“A personal challenge for me is that we’re not documenting our notes, we’re not documenting our progress,” she said. “I know these are private meetings and not public, but I think it’s important for us to have a record of the conversation, the discussion, the updates coming out.”

Kwon said this was intentional, to give attendees room to discuss matters frankly, and that it was a Port decision to move conversations about the park’s development to these meetings. Felleman, however, noted he and some others would be comfortable with the majority of the advisory group’s meetings being open to the public.

Port Commissioners like Felleman and staff acknowledge North SeaTac Park is valuable. “The airport does need to use the land around the airport to its best purposes. But sometimes those best purposes are open space,” said Clare Gallagher, who manages external relations for airport cities.

But they also struggle to marry sustainable aspirations with economic goals.