ICE deportee alleged ongoing threats over false sex-crime charge

Detainee Kungfu Karuo, 41, repeatedly appealed to officials and advocates for help clearing his name, sending letters that described attacks against his family over the improper charge.

“I can’t go back from where I came from cause they will kill me based on the egregious mistake,” he wrote in January. “This has continued to cause my family members unnecessary wanton infliction of pain where they have been severely assaulted.”

Karuo sent advocates his 2022 deportation forms, which listed a conviction for second-degree child rape, considered a “crime involving moral turpitude.” Despite his felony criminal history, he denied any sex-crime convictions in the U.S. or elsewhere. Advocates also ran an independent criminal background check that found no such charges.

Cascade PBS spent months seeking evidence to explain the discrepancy, speaking with local immigration advocates and requesting information from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After ICE officials initially rejected a Freedom of Information Act request for documents corroborating the conviction, an ICE attorney earlier this month confirmed the child rape charge was an error and provided records showing a correction in Karuo’s file.

By then, ICE had already deported Karuo in April. ICE spokesperson David Yost responded by email that the Seattle field office is “not providing comment.”

Angelina Snodgrass Godoy, director of the Center for Human Rights at the University of Washington, said the difficulty of proving a charge erroneous shows how hard it can be to address injustices in the U.S. immigration system.

“It was very, very upsetting,” she said, “and just another illustration, I think, sadly, of how immigration law in this country is so morally bankrupt that it offers us so few tools to defend core human rights.”