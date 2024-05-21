Seattle Animal Shelter accused of safety issues, retaliation

“We jogged together, and I got this, like, ‘Oh my god, this is my dog’ kind of feeling,” she said. “I had always dreamed of having a dog I could run with and it was amazing. I thought he was the damn cutest thing in the world.”

Rocker had previously owned dogs, studied pre-veterinary medicine and worked at a veterinary hospital when she came to the Seattle Animal Shelter last fall. Yet it was not enough to prepare her.

Grubauer had a history of biting, but Rocker said the shelter never warned her before she took him home. In their two days together, she suffered four biting incidents.

By the last instance – which she described as a vicious attack resulting in her gushing blood – Rocker knew she could not handle Grubauer.

“I still have a scar on my shoulders from a puncture wound, and I was so beat up. I was bruised everywhere. I was bloody, everywhere,” Rocker said. “I had to step out of myself and say, ‘You can’t handle this and that’s OK because there’s someone that can, I hope.’ It just needs to be known. You can’t just send Gru home with anybody.”

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

Seattle Animal Shelter dog handlers allege such incidents reflect an increasingly fraught culture at the organization. Volunteers have accused shelter leaders of disregarding safety complaints, retaliating against those who voice concerns and failing to communicate clearly on policies or risks — endangering animals and their handlers while also taking a mental toll on those who keep the shelter running.

More than 20 current and former volunteers and staff spoke with Cascade PBS, many asking to remain anonymous or be identified by first name only to avoid retaliation or damaging relationships within the local shelter community. Cascade PBS also reviewed nearly 100 recorded incidents of bites and dozens of records ranging from detailed animal files to email exchanges, including multiple internal reports detailing reforms that have yet to be completed.

Shelter director Esteban Rodriguez said he was aware of issues with communication and the workplace culture, but those can take time to fix as a government agency. He emphasized he considers safety his top priority and pointed to department policies that are modeled on industry best practices.

“It actually hurts me to hear that people are saying the culture is toxic,” he told Cascade PBS. “We have a list of things that we’re doing that we’re currently engaging on and that we’re actively pursuing so that we can create a culture that is inclusive, a culture where people feel that they belong, and they can do their good work.”

But the mounting concerns have led many to leave the organization, taking with them at least a century of combined experience volunteering with the shelter.

“I think it was sort of a progressive decline over time,” said Pavi, who volunteered at the shelter for a decade before leaving at the end of 2022. “It was just systemic issues. … It became clear to me that things were not on a path to change anytime soon.”