WA agency fails to reinspect a third of ‘severe violator’ employers

In the past eight years, at least 18 Allways Roofing workers have been injured on the job, including three falls from roofs, according to an L&I press release . During that same period, L&I issued the company 96 citations – many for workers not using fall or eye protection – accompanied by $4.1 million in fines.

The company has paid $132,000 toward those fines, according to L&I, and also owes the agency $21,339 in workers’ compensation premiums and $9,000 in contractor registration infractions.

“Clearly, Allways Roofing is undeterred in their willingness to put profit ahead of worker safety,” Ross said. “We don’t believe that means SVEP is ineffective in every case.”

John Ovak, owner of Allways Roofing, told Cascade PBS in a text message that the company has not had any work since January.

“L&I put me out of business and put employees out of work,” he wrote.

Ovak said he spent tens of thousands of dollars training workers, but “at the end of the day if I leave a job and they take their rope off their harness, I get the fine [and] they don’t.”

Nine companies, including Allways Roofing, have been added twice or more.

L&I’s Ludwick said finding the work sites of construction companies or other contractors can pose a significant challenge for conducting follow-up inspections.

“They’re out at different work sites,” he said. “For those, literally the best way for us to get to them is through a complaint or a referral, or the inspectors out driving around.”

Records show construction companies make up about 70% of the severe violators.

An L&I report by its research arm , the Safety and Health Assessment and Research for Prevention program, also known as SHARP, found inspections “make substantial contributions” to reducing rates of workplace injury and illness.

For companies on the severe violator list, Martin Cohen, a teaching professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, said it’s important to conduct follow-up inspections.

“It just makes sense to follow up,” Cohen said. “It may take the wind out of the sail of something called a Severe Violators Enforcement Program, if you’re not really treating it as such.”

Cohen, who for a decade worked for SHARP, suggests that the agency engage companies more to understand why they keep getting violations.

Boeing, one of the state’s biggest employers, made the list in 2022 after multiple citations for marking holes on its manufacturing floors with yellow warning cones rather than with a cover or guardrail system as required by safety laws. The repeat citation came with a $8,800 fine. Boeing is contesting the citation and fine. The company declined to comment.

Companies remain on the list for at least three years. To be removed, all previously identified safety hazards must be fixed, all fines need to be paid and L&I needs to conduct a follow-up inspection, according to L&I documents.

L&I officials updated the program’s rules in May 2023 to impose a deadline for conducting a follow-up inspection: two to three months after a citation is finalized and the company has had a chance to appeal. The two companies that would have qualified for a follow-up inspection within the new deadline have both ceased operations in the state.

Ludwick said L&I also initiated a new process this month to provide compliance managers with a monthly list of companies in their region that are due for a follow-up.

“It’s something that’s been needing to be done,” he said. “It’s been a bit of frustration for us.”