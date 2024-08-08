As teen employment rises in WA, so do youth labor violations

Brennan said her boss, rarely around, never provided formal training. Instead, she relied on a friend for instruction.

“I was very lost. I have no clue. But it was fun, because obviously I’m a kid and I was having fun with not really working, but working,” Brennan told Cascade PBS.

Brennan’s boss then began scheduling her for late shifts the night before she had class or asking her to work during school hours, all later ruled violations of state youth labor laws. For Brennan, closing the restaurant at the end of a night wasn’t hard, but the late hours meant less sleep if she had to be at school by 7:45 a.m. the next day.

“When I had to be there later than 12:30 a.m., I would be mad or annoyed,” she said. “I have stuff to do tomorrow. I’m gonna have to open tomorrow, or I’m gonna have to go to school.”

“They constantly made them work late on Sundays, which would fall into early morning,” her mom Lindsey Brennan added, “which then did probably mess with school a little bit — you’re exhausted.”

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

As youth employment has risen in Washington over the past decade, so has the number of citations for violating youth labor laws. Teenagers get overworked or kept too late on school nights. Some are asked to do dangerous or prohibited tasks. According to Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries, the state agency that oversees working conditions, 750 workers under 18 reported on-the-job injuries in the state last year.

Many of these young workers serve food from behind a counter or scan items through a check-out lane. Some pick fruits and vegetables in fields. Most are eager to please or do not want to call attention to their inexperience.

Brennan said she would text her boss when she was scheduled at times that weren’t allowed.

Nothing changed, so she eventually filed a complaint with L&I. During the three-month investigation period, the agency found that this Jack in the Box in the state’s Northwest corner had violated youth labor laws 149 times for working minors too many hours in a day, too late on a school night and without adult supervision.

Brennan knew that the company had broken labor laws only because her dad, who worked construction, was familiar with L&I.

After five months, Brennan’s parents forced her to quit. Her dad had spent hours keeping watch from the parking lot during a late shift as Brennan and another 16-year-old friend served the last customers and closed the store without any adult supervision, as required by law.

“[Her boss] had no idea what they were allowed to do or what not to do,” Lindsey Brennan said. “If she hadn’t vented to us, she probably would have just continued to get abused.”