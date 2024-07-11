County elections offices will be counting ballots and releasing their first results from the 2024 primary election after polls close at 8 p.m. on Aug. 6.

More votes will be released every afternoon this week at around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify the results.

This year, Cascade PBS is going big, covering election results for all statewide, congressional and legislative races, plus one Seattle City Council special election. It’s too much information for one page — so we’ve split our live-results pages accordingly. Click on the story links below to view results.

For more detail, visit the Secretary of State’s election results page; the King County election results page for the Seattle City Council race; or other county election offices for their results. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Voter Guide or find more information here.