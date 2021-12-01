When the Confederate flag flew in Seattle

Today, flying Confederate flags over a major street in the city would incite howls of protest. Last year, a Confederate memorial in Lake View Cemetery was vandalized and toppled by unknown persons in the summer of 2020.

But things were different in Seattle during the first half of the 20th century. Thanks to plays, books, movies and propaganda about the Old South, many Seattleites embraced a view — promulgated by Southerners and white supremacists — that sought to rewrite the history of the Civil War and the enslavement of Black people. While Seattle was far removed geographically from the epicenter of hostilities, the post-Civil War culture war flared up here, underscoring just how susceptible Seattle was to the bigotries of the day.

In 1940, the Confederate flag moment was caught briefly on a color home movie. Crosscut stumbled upon the historical footage during production of a Mossback’s Northwest episode about the Seattle Freeze. After the episode aired, a few sharp-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of the Confederate battle flag amid red-and-white-striped banners and wanted to know why the flags were flying there.

A closer review of the footage revealed scenes from the Jan. 25 opening of Gone with the Wind, the much-anticipated MGM film based on the 1936 bestselling novel by Margaret Mitchell. The video accorded with newspaper accounts of the premiere. At least one newspaper review confirmed Confederate flags were flying along and above Fifth Avenue to promote the movie. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s critic, J. William Sayre, pronounced the movie's local premiere a triumph. He wrote, “Gone with the Wind came with the snow, as it happens. Outside of the Fifth Avenue [Theater] up and down the street, the Stars and Bars of the Confederacy proclaimed the arrival of the Civil War epic.”

Sayre went on to extol the virtues of the Old South that were lost in the Civil War. “Gone with the Wind pictures a grandeur that is no more," he wrote, "the near feudal estates of the Old South before the war; proud Georgia families of wealth and distinction, with their hospitable mansions, broad acres, beautiful women and chivalrous men and the faithful old mammies who served them.” There’s no mention of enslaved people, treason or secession. But Sayre does note the “pillaging” of the South, the burning of Atlanta, and the “carpetbaggers” — an epithet for Yankees who helped to usher in Reconstruction. There was little question where Sayre’s sympathies lay.

But he was not alone.

Gone with the Wind was controversial in its time. Critics labeled it “propaganda for the Lost Cause,” nothing more than whitewashed mythology about the South, the war and Reconstruction. But the film was incredibly popular — and so it remains. At the time, Seattle’s mainstream critics embraced its vision of the Old South as a kind of Confederate Camelot. The Seattle Times’ reviewer, Richard E. Hays, wrote that the movie’s portrayal of the effect of the Civil War “on the honor, chivalry and civilization of the Old South is a profoundly stirring drama.” There was little in Seattle’s daily press coverage to indicate suspicion, let alone revulsion, about the film and its historical accuracy.

The film was also the subject of consideration in the Seattle-based Northwest Enterprise, the region’s preeminent Black newspaper at that time. An unsigned column in January of 1940 noted: “Since its premier[e], organizations and prominent individuals have denounced it as an indictment of inter-racial good will, and a concerted boycott will no doubt be launched against all theatres showing the picture.

“We are anxious to see ‘Gone with the Wind.’ We won’t like it because of the many ‘digs’ it takes at the Negro, but we WON’T condemn it. We won’t condemn it because that would be ‘locking the door after the horse has escaped.’ We believe all protests against the picture [should] have been made long before it went into production.”