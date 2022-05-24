Bad times are nothing new: Lessons from past political upheaval

Richard Nixon was elected president over Hubert Humphrey. I attended a Humphrey speech at the Seattle Center Coliseum and watched as he was heckled and shouted down by anti-war activists. As a peace marcher myself, I was ashamed at the spectacle. Beating Nixon to me was paramount. Such divisions helped ensure Humphrey’s defeat that November.

I saw Nixon as someone who would make the war worse and who had a history as a devious, crooked politician. I felt like our country was going over a cliff.

I literally came of age by 1972. I had turned 18 and was going to vote in the presidential election. It was the first time for Americans my age, as the voting age had been lowered from 21. Instead of attending peace marches, I attended my local Democratic caucus and was surprised to be selected as a delegate to go to the legislative district gathering as a supporter of the peace candidate, Sen. George McGovern.

Everyone at that district gathering was older. You could feel intense energy in that room. I was a bit overwhelmed and confused by the process. Then a large, bespectacled Black man turned in his folding chair and asked if I would be willing to be a delegate to the Democratic King County convention on a slate opposed to the candidacy of Washington Sen. Henry "Scoop" Jackson. He told me we needed young people in politics.

The big-tent Democratic party was much divided, like the country. In 1968, the Southern Democrats split off to support George Wallace, the segregationist governor of Alabama. He ran again in ’72, but during the campaign he took a bullet in the spine from a would-be assassin who shot him to become famous. The big-tent ballot also included former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, who lost to Nixon in ’68; Maine Sen. Edmund Muskie; Rep. Shirley Chisholm, a Black U.S. congresswoman from New York; Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, a Japanese American who was the first woman of color elected to Congress; Scoop Jackson; and others. Jackson ran as a Vietnam hawk and “favorite son” who wanted to control Washington’s delegates to the national Democratic nominating convention and had presidential ambitions down the line. Those of us supporting anti-war candidates lined up together to stop that from happening.

The man who touched my shoulder and raised his hand to nominate me was Clayton Pitre, a Seattle civil rights and housing activist, and a U.S. Marine veteran of World War II who would go on to receive Congressional Gold Medal from President Barack Obama for his sservice in a segregated unit in the South Pacific. I knew none of that then. But, as we delegates moved through the process and as the election neared, he would be in touch to see that I stayed engaged. He arranged to have me work at the polls. I learned much more about him after he died in late 2020. He never knew how much I appreciated him as a self-appointed mentor at an intense, brief political moment. His tug to get me involved gave me hope even if I didn’t quite understand what he saw in me.

In May of ’72, my sister and I went to Portland to help canvass Democratic districts for McGovern. I was assigned to a blue-collar suburban neighborhood where we knocked on many doors asking folks if they knew who they were going to vote for in the Oregon primary later that month and pitching McGovern to the undecided. As we walked our routes, construction workers hooted from rooftops at us long-haired “hippies.” In the evenings, we worked the phone banks.