How Queen Elizabeth II could have ruled over Washington

She made great shortbread, served tea, drank scotch, listened to Harry Lauder. She didn’t much like the English, but no one could say a word against the Royal Family in her presence. She attended the queen’s coronation in 1953 and gifted her family souvenirs from that memorable event — she gave my parents a metal toy model of the golden horse-drawn coach Elizabeth rode in, and I still have a coronation teacup with Elizabeth’s portrait that she brought home and treasured.

My granny didn't live to see the end of Elizabeth’s reign, which came early Thursday when the matriarch of the royal family passed away at 96. But her appreciation of the queen has certainly colored how I am thinking about this moment. Elizabeth wasn’t my queen, but she was the only queen many of us ever knew, the only one I ever saw.

It might not have been that way, though. Anyone familiar with Northwest history knows that those of us in Washington could very well have become subjects of the Crown. More than any other European colonial power, it was the British Empire that first shaped this region. Sir Francis Drake sailed the West Coast for the first Queen Elizabeth in 1579 as far as northern California, but some speculate possibly as far north as Oregon, Washington or even British Columbia.

British captains James Cook and George Vancouver explored the area in the late 18th century looking for the Northwest Passage that would connect the Pacific with the Atlantic. They named and mapped. The Spanish explored too, but didn’t colonize this far north; the Russians poked around but didn’t stay this far south. But British imperial enterprises like the Hudson’s Bay Company spread fur traders far and wide, including remote spots in what became known as the Oregon country.