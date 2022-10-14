Mossback's Northwest: Songs for justice at the Canadian border

As the Cold War took hold in the late 1940s, he went to Europe and spoke at a Soviet-sponsored peace conference, and the American press created a sensation saying that Robeson was a Russian propaganda tool, a “Black Stalin.” The combination of his race and leftist politics became toxic.

His criticism of America on race and foreign policy led the U.S. government to seize his passport so he could not travel abroad. This had a real impact on Robeson, as his international performances were popular. He sang all over the world. But with the travel ban, Robeson’s income from performing dropped from $150,000 per year in 1949 to a mere $3,000. Right-wing agitators attended some of his speaking events and attacked attendees. This created the idea that it was Robeson’s ideas that were unsafe.

He would not be silenced. Robeson jumped at the chance to speak and sing in Vancouver, B.C., when invited to do so by Canada’s International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers in January 1952. But, despite not needing a passport to travel in Canada, he was turned back at the border. The U.S. and Canadian governments had cooperated to keep him out.

Robeson tried again in February, this time accompanied by International Longshore and Warehouse Union head Harry Bridges, a well-known labor activist. Again the party was turned back. The Union protested, saying the United States had become “a prison for any of its citizens who possess ideas that do not meet the approval of the State Department.” Bridges's lawyer compared the U.S.'s tactics to those used by Nazi Germany. Robeson subsequently tried to book Seattle’s Civic Auditorium for a concert, but the city cancelled, citing an ordinance that denied the use of public buildings for events that might incite “racial or religious antagonisms.”

Undeterred, Robeson found the perfect venue. In May, he headed to the border in Blaine with some 30 chartered buses. He parked a flatbed truck on the U.S. side of the Peace Arch from which to speak and give a concert. The FBI and INS expected trouble. Some other Robeson events had attracted right-wing hooligans, but none showed.