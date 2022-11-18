Mossback's Northwest: The enduring legacy of Seattle's Jazz Age

Seattle was a very segregated city back then. By day, the social norms of the white majority and their redlines were steadfast, racist covenants spread through neighborhoods and the local KKK rallied. But there was semi-clandestine relief from those pressures as races mixed exuberantly in the after-hours clubs that featured Black musicians — clubs like the legendary Alhambra, later known as the Black and Tan, at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

This crossroads, jazz historian Paul de Barros has written, was the epicenter of the scene that stretched from the late teens to the 1960s. In clubs, dance halls, cabarets, gambling dens and speakeasies, he has written, “Seattle rocked with wine, women, whoopee — and jazz.”

Historian Quintard Taylor has written that venues like the Congo Club, the Rocking Chair and the 300 Club “flouted law and custom by allowing gambling, after-hours drinking and inter-racial mingling. They were the only places where well-to-do white businessmen and socialites met Black and Asian laborers and maids as social equals.”

All-night clubs, dance floors and illicit establishments were the connective tissue of an expansive vice district with Jackson as its main artery. As Seattle urbanized and the population grew — including a Black population leaving the Jim Crow South — the demand for entertainment boomed, partly due to Washington’s early prohibition law in 1916 and later with an influx of workers during WWII.