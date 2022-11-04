Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle

The chief became a national figure. Old foes respected him for his military prowess — during their retreat, the Nez Perce had won nearly every engagement with the U.S. Army. Others say his real skill was as a leader and communicator. He met with presidents at the White House, he pushed Congress and bureaucrats to right wrongs against his people.

Newspapers spread his story far and wide. He was respected, though often valued as an impressive relic of what whites claimed was a “vanishing race.”

But Joseph did not vanish.

One man who saw him as an important historical figure was Seattle Prof. Edmund Meany of the University of Washington. Meany was determined to capture the state’s early history, which was still within reach and living memory. He had done his master’s thesis on Joseph and first met him in Nespelem in 1901. Two years later, he invited Jospeh to come to Seattle and speak.

Joseph arrived at the Great Northern depot on Nov. 19, 1903. He was accompanied by his nephew, Red Thunder, and a former government administrator of Native affairs known as an “Indian agent” Henry Steele. Meany escorted them to their rooms at the luxurious Lincoln Hotel on 4th Avenue. The chief had been to many cities, but never Seattle. His main purpose: “Chief Joseph will ask again for the Nez Perce lands … Will not give up his fight,” a headline read.

Meany started by showing Joseph and Red Thunder a different kind of fight: a football game. The day after their arrival, Meany took his visitors to watch the UW team play Nevada. They arrived on a jammed streetcar at Athletic Park at 13th and Jefferson. The game was epic, a hard-fought mud bowl with some 4,000 cheering people in attendance — said to be the largest UW football crowd to that point. UW was victorious, the score 2-0. The team earned its first Pacific title with the win.