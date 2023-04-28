Mossback's Northwest: After clearing forests, settlers were stumped

You know those souvenir postcards showing giant fruit or potatoes or ears of corn on flatcars? They were a joking way to show off a region’s pride in its abundance. Here, we didn’t need faked photos. Real photos of real trees and their stumps showed what the pioneer class faced: trees so big they could only be felled one or two stories above the ground by loggers with whipsaws and axes standing on springboards. You still can see some of those notches on old-growth stumps today.

The logs and stumps from mammoth firs, spruce and cedars became trophies of pioneer-era industriousness. While we might weep over these fallen giants today, postcards and images once featured people standing next to felled big timber much like someone might pose with a record-sized fish — or leviathan.

As forests came down, vast fields of stumps could not be easily removed. What do you do with stumps of trees so huge and so deeply rooted in the soil?

You could burn them; you could dig, chop, and pry them out; or haul them out with horse or oxen.

Some took a shorter route: dynamite.

An exploding stump could be dangerous. Dexter Horton, a Seattle pioneer and early banker, is said to have stopped by a stump being burned. He decided to warm himself by the fire. Suddenly the stump exploded and launched him and his overly warmed backside through the air. Perhaps a lesson was learned: Horton recovered and later built a fireproof bank that survived the great Seattle Fire of 1889.

Stumps were not unusual in growing frontier cities. Portland was nicknamed “Stumptown” during its expansion in the mid-1800s. Portlanders are said to have hopped from stump to stump to avoid the mushy rain-soaked ground — a kind of improvised boardwalk, I guess.

Ingeniously, settlers found uses for some of the larger stumps. One in the Olympic Peninsula’s Elwha country was turned into a post office in the 1890s. Another in Tacoma’s Wright Park had stairs installed and became a kind of observation platform.