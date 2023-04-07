Mossback's Northwest: How the New Deal dealt our region a new hand

Their work was not without critics. A Republican candidate in Grays Harbor called the New Deal “Hitler in the Woods,” claiming it would bring socialism to the timber business. The Communist Party argued that the New Deal was an attack on living standards and would fuel more imperial wars. Republicans criticized the spending and government overreach. Private power companies opposed public power projects like Grand Coulee.

In 1937, Roosevelt came to the Northwest to see his New Deal in action. After a tour of the Olympic Peninsula, he visited Grand Coulee, the federal projects’ colossal centerpiece. FDR believed hydroelectric power would transform the West’s “wasteland.” Whole new communities had been built for the dam’s workforce, and the boomtown of Grand Coulee itself became known for sin and vice, earning the title “Cesspool of the New Deal.” Nine towns along the river had to be relocated because of the project. An estimated 8,000 workers were employed building the dam. Twelve million cubic yards of concrete, enough to build a sidewalk that could circle the globe twice, went into it. Seventy-seven lives were lost in its construction. Today it irrigates 670,000 acres of land and produces 21 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Smithsonian magazine has called Grand Coulee “the greatest monument to the New Deal’s epic remaking of the American landscape.” Folk singer Woody Guthrie was hired to sing the praises of New Deal dams. He wrote 26 songs in 30 days for $266.

But despite Woody’s theme music, the New Deal had its downsides.

Its dams did enormous damage to once-robust salmon runs, blocking the fish from returning to their spawning grounds. They flooded tribal lands and sacred places like Kettle Falls where Indigenous people had gathered for millennia. The environmental impact of large projects was largely ignored as ecosystems were disrupted. “Roll On, Columbia” today is about tragedy as well as triumph.