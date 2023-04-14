How Portland pickled a lost orca

But she was not entirely forgotten. Rumors of a whale buried on a mountain on the Washington side of the Columbia were whispered quietly. The mountain in question was Livingston, near Camas. A man named Bill Farr, who worked at the Clark County Assessor’s Office, had heard such rumors and spent his spare time searching for Ethelbert’s grave. He found property that was associated with the Lessard family. Paperwork indicated the property had changed hands, and that there was a provision regarding a fee paid for “storage of a fish,” money duly paid for years. That clue allowed Farr to zero in on a location; while searching with his daughter one day, she quickly came upon Ethelbert in a 15-foot-long box, lying in an overgrown clearing.

Ethelbert, pickled in formaldehyde, was preserved so well she was still intact. News of the discovery hit the newspapers in 1969. The whale was “firm and completely without odor,” The Oregonian reported. Two years later, an Associated Press report said the box was rusted and the orca’s “coarse skin felt like bark to the touch.” The news accounts did not disclose the exact location, except to say it was now partly obscured by trees that had grown up around it. A decade later, some timber inspectors, it is said, dug a large pit and buried Ethelbert.

It will be a conundrum for future archaeologists to work out.

We know more about orcas today, and, just as the people of Portland were over 90 years ago, we are fascinated by them. But it’s possible we could learn more about Ethelbert. Rumors have circulated over the years that teenagers from nearby towns might have taken some of her teeth as souvenirs. Scientists today say much could be learned from DNA and isotopes extracted from a tooth, which could help identify where she was from and what her diet was. We know so much more today about orcas that we might be able to get a picture of poor Ethelbert’s life before she wandered up the Columbia and became the star of a deadly sideshow.