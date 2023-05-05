Mossback's Northwest: The Emerald City's silver screen legacy

The very first Hollywood film shot in Seattle was Tugboat Annie by MGM in the 1930s, which gives us a feel for the Depression-era waterfront and its plucky maritime culture. Cinderella Liberty, a 1973 film about a sailor on leave, records the last days of the port-town era along First Avenue.

The “dreary works of man” turned out to have some Hollywood appeal. In movie after movie, from the ’60s through the ’80s, Hollywood used Seattle as a backdrop for crime and car chases.

Take the Space Needle, featured in the 1963 Elvis Presley film It Happened at the World’s Fair. Fine dining and Belgian waffles were given screen time — but then leap to 1974’s The Parallax View, a thriller whose opening scenes, a political assassination, are set on the Needle. The hit man in the film must be one of the dumbest in history because he runs to the Needle’s roof to escape! He falls off, of course. If the Needle was supposed to symbolize a shiny new future, a decade after it was built it had already acquired some ominous Watergate-era tarnish.

One drama offered some hope. Seattle was known for a high suicide rate, but also efforts to offer mental health support. In 1965’s The Slender Thread, Sidney Poitier is a UW student volunteer at the then-new Crisis Clinic. He tries to save the life of a woman, played by Anne Bancroft, who has overdosed on sleeping pills—to a jazzy score by Seattle’s Quincy Jones. She lives in a mid-century modern house overlooking Shilshole, and her husband is a commercial fisherman who is, oddly, often wearing a Mad Men-style suit and tie. Still, the picture presented a mental health drama about mid-century alienation as the city galvanized to help a woman in trouble.