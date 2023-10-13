Mossback's Northwest: Where are Washington's grizzly bears?

Researchers today have combed 19th-century records of the fur trade to try to discover where the grizzlies’ population in Washington was at that time.

The Hudson’s Bay fur trading company accounts give a partial answer. Focusing on trading posts that bracketed the Cascades ecosystem, Forts Langley and Thompson in B.C.; Colville, Okanogan and Nez Percés in eastern Washington; and Nisqually on Puget Sound, researchers found that between 1826 and 1857 some 3,188 grizzly bear pelts were traded at these posts. The vast majority, nearly 2,700, were from Fort Colville.

These records are incomplete, and some of the grizzly pelts might have come from farther afield. But they offer evidence that grizzly bears were in and around the North Cascades ecosystem. They were already virtually absent from the western Washington lowlands, however. Fort Nisqually reported only two pelts in those same three decades.

As settlement spread, and single-shot muskets gave way to more frontier firepower, what grizzlies there were largely killed off by settlers, ranchers and hunters. In 19th-century newspapers, the grizzly was often described as “monstrous.” The last stand of the grizzlies seems to be east of the Cascade crest in places like the upper Stehekin Valley, Ross Lake, Entiat Meadows and Chelan. In 1888, an account of a grizzly being shot in the foothills near the Nooksack River reported that grizzlies were “quite numerous in the mountain fastness of the Baker range.” But by 1923, one report estimated that only 22 grizzlies remained in Washington and Oregon.

The last known grizzly killed in Washington’s North Cascades was in Fisher Creek Basin, south of Ross Lake, shot by a hunter in 1967. Despite a few grizzlies in the northeastern Selkirk range on the Washington/B.C./Idaho border and a possible few in the North Cascades, over 200 years of white settlement the grizzly was essentially extirpated from Washington.

Not everyone would welcome grizzlies back — the other apex predator, the wolf, has been reintroduced in Washington, and some folks are not happy about that. Bears and wolves can prey on livestock. Some fear the outdoors will be made less safe for recreation.

The North Cascades, with nearly 16,000 square miles of wilderness, is one of the only large wild areas left in the lower 48 that could theoretically support a large population — perhaps as many as 250 grizzlies, more than are found in Yellowstone National Park today. That would be decades from now. But a recent report indicated that climate change might actually expand habitat for grizzlies in that area. Could a warming planet aid their comeback here?

The world is full of surprises.