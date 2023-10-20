Mossback’s Northwest: Who’s behind the “P” in Seattle’s P-Patches?

The idea came from one of Picardo’s Wedgwood neighbors, University of Washington student and Puget Sound Consumers Co-op member Darlyn DelBoca. The struggles of local farmers were top-of-mind in 1971. Seattle voters were being asked to pass a citizens’ initiative to save Pike Place Market from a massive city-approved redevelopment scheme, which would likely have destroyed the city’s longstanding farm-to-table system.

Seattle was also still feeling the impact of the 1970 Boeing Bust. Many people needed help during what was the worst economic downturn here since the Great Depression. If ecological consciousness was high, so too were concerns about the well-being of fellow Seattleites.

DelBoca had noticed the potential of the Picardo property. Perhaps the land could be preserved. She approached Rainie Picardo, who let her use some of the land to start a garden with local children. Her volunteer project taught kids how to grow their own food — good food too, without chemicals or fertilizers. The crops would be donated to the new local food bank, Neighbors in Need, created to help people struggling during the Boeing recession.

The idea intrigued then-City Council candidate John Miller — later a U.S. congressman and ambassador — and he decided to do something about it if he was elected. As it turned out, he was, and that election was key.

In Jeffrey Craig Sanders’ history, Seattle and the Roots of Urban Sustainability: Inventing Ecotopia, he writes: “A revolution in city politics during the period of the market preservation battle brought a younger and neighborhood-oriented council to power in the ’70s.” Miller was part of that cohort.