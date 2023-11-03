Mossback’s Northwest: The day Germany bombed Seattle

But the explosion was witnessed. The armored Coast Guard cutter Manning was anchored some 100 yards from the blast. Its Quartermaster, Emile Moen, was standing watch on deck when he heard a small initial explosion followed by a massive one. He saw the scow “lifted on a pillar of flame a hundred feet high and burst into fragments.” The sleeping crew thought the Manning had been torpedoed.

The next day small boats were found smashed, shore-side shacks had collapsed, a flour mill and a Sears warehouse were badly damaged, and dead or stunned fish floated on the water’s surface. Watchman Fat’s fate was unknown, presumed dead.

The scow operator said it had to be sabotage. So did security officials. It was believed a time bomb had been placed aboard the scow. Investigators zeroed in on a German plot.

There were many suspects, including a German, said to be the bombmaker, who shortly after committed suicide in a Seattle hotel rather than be caught. A man named Smith in Tacoma had purchased explosives in Seattle shortly before. He denied involvement, though later admitted to authorities that he had been hired by German agents to commit sabotage. A crackdown on German diplomats, officers and agents ensued — some were tried, convicted and sent to McNeil Island federal penitentiary on Puget Sound, though not for the Seattle blast. Years later, however, Germany paid a claim for the explosion while denying involvement.

German sabotage and plotting continued across North America. Just over a year later, in July 1916 in New York Harbor, German saboteurs blew up the railroad yard. Trains were loaded with war materiel bound for Britain. The bombing did nearly half a billion dollars in damage in today’s money. Shrapnel riddled the Statue of Liberty.