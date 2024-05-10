Mossback’s Northwest: Early WA eco-advocacy captured in color

“After the special aired,” Berger says, “I was contacted by Mossback viewer Philip Fenner, who said he had found that film in the basement of the founder of the North Cascades Conservation Council … He had it digitized and it was in terrible condition. He contacted another filmmaker [who] found Huber’s films were donated to the Oregon Historical Society.” Huber’s own print, restored in 2015, was the one used for this episode – and is available on YouTube for everyone to see, simply titled “Beach Hike,” with the original narration: “Something was at stake that concerns you and me and our children, and the children of our children,” he intones ominously.

But then as now, environmental preservation was a magnet for controversy, and the opposition made an economic argument: The proposed highway would increase access to the coast and the tourist dollars would benefit the Olympic Peninsula. “So, at the end of the hike,” Berger says, the party is “confronted by a protester and his son, and they’ve made a whole bunch of signs. And my favorite one was ‘Bird Watcher Go Home.’”