Mossback’s Northwest: How architect Minoru Yamasaki designed the future

Amid the wonder and carnival atmosphere of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair — with Elvis, the Wild Mouse roller coaster and the Space-Age Bubbleator — there was a tranquil oasis away from the hubbub.

Outside the Cold War was getting hotter with events like the Bay of Pigs, the raising of the Berlin Wall, and Americans building bomb shelters like, well, there was literally no tomorrow.

The times could rattle you. So this World’s Fair oasis — the U.S. government’s Federal Science Pavilion — was designed by a Seattle-trained architect who had seen some of the worst of humanity. He yearned to inspire us to be our best.

How did that go?