“We haven’t done absolutely anything for the past five months,” he said. “And I don’t think I’d ever been on that boat by myself before.”

Reader now spends his working shifts caring for the Coho alone, keeping it ready to run again someday — whenever that might be. The ship stopped running in March after the border between Washington and Canada was closed. It’s not expected to reopen until at least Sept. 21.

The border closure and the shutdown of the only ferry between Port Angeles and Victoria have kept business owners on the Olympic Peninsula on edge as they await the safe return of international tourists. Most rely on summertime income to sustain them throughout the year, much of that coming from international tourists coming for festivals or visiting Olympic National Park.

While some businesses have opened at partial capacity, the Black Ball Ferry Line has shut down entirely. While the company also offers bus tours around the peninsula, every booking has been canceled. The ferry, its bread and butter, shut down on March 29 after using the latter half of the month to bring visiting Canadians back home. Ryan Malane, co-owner of Black Ball, speculates that the company might not reopen until a vaccine is found or at least until 2021, leaving the ferry line in a precarious position.

“We are a very conservative ownership group with a rainy day fund, but I don’t think any business plans for it to rain for a year and a half without any income,” he said.