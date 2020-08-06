‘We can show you some results’

The Department of Corrections does at times conduct lengthy investigations after prisoners die. Reviews provided to Crosscut following a public records request included hundreds of pages of witness statements, investigators’ reports and photographs. Suicides, homicides and accidental deaths receive the most scrutiny.

The scope of investigation into medical deaths, though, remains unclear. Addressing the Legislature earlier this year, Corrections Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sara Kariko assured senators that the department does “review every single death that occurs, whether that’s an unexpected death or an expected death.”

When asked, the department declined to share the results of its recently created medical and mortality review efforts, describing the programs as too new. A public disclosure request for records related to those investigations remains outstanding.

In-house audits routinely give Corrections Department prisons top marks. The medical services division at the Monroe Correctional Complex received a clean bill of health from department auditors in 2017 at the same time prisoners there were dying under circumstances now under investigation by state health authorities.

Auditors, in a report obtained following a public records request, found the facility to be in compliance or partial compliance in every area related to health services. The prison infirmary was the first in the state to score 100% on the assessment, an accomplishment the magnitude of which, the auditors said, “cannot be overstated.”

“Across the hill,” the auditors remarked, describing the sprawling prison campus northeast of Seattle, “the health services team was found to be experienced, professional, friendly, cooperative and very helpful.”

The complex’s medical director, Dr. Julia Barnett, was put on leave months after the audit and has since been fired.

Speaking at the Legislature in January, Mary Jo Currey, then the assistant secretary leading the Corrections Department's health services division, walked a Senate committee led by Sen. Darneille through new department efforts to address failures of care and inmate deaths.

Darneille had introduced legislation that would for the first time require the department to regularly report the circumstances of inmate deaths to the Legislature and create an independent body to review deaths and near fatal incidents involving incarcerated people.

State law sets similar frameworks for bureaucracies managing the state psychiatric hospitals and child welfare system. Although it houses far more people than any other state agency, no similar oversight exists for the prison system.

Arguing for her bill in a lightly attended hearing that drew a dozen or so justice reform activists and a smattering of government workers, Darneille suggested that the state has a responsibility “to learn from those deaths and to honor the people who have died, in the sense that we don’t just go on without recognizing that our system can and should change.”

During the Jan. 14 hearing, Currey explained that the department launched a headquarters-based mortality review system in May 2019 and had recently rolled out a patient safety committee that would enable employees to report poor medical practices. As she described it, the latter panel, which includes all of the department’s senior health system managers, reviews any significant incidents to determine whether there was an “extreme departure of care.”

“I think some of the things we have in place are already there, and with a little bit of time we can show you some results,” Currey said.

Asked during the January Senate hearing whether she had any objection to formalizing the review process in statute, Currey said she would “probably like to have a little further conversation about that.”

By the time Currey was addressing the Senate, however, department administrators had already shuttered the patient safety review committee, said Dr. Patricia David, who served as the department’s medical director of quality and care management. David said complaints from prison medical directors, who manage the medical staffs at individual Corrections Department facilities, prompted the review committee’s closure in December.

Dr. Lisa Anderson-Longano, the department’s chief quality officer, said the review committee again began hearing cases on July 1. The department declined to say definitively when it had been shut down.

Communications director Janelle Guthrie said the department is “encouraging a culture where staff are more comfortable with reporting and discussing issues and concerns, with full transparency and the desire to use information to learn and improve.”

David started with the department in August 2018 and was instrumental in creating the safety review system. She left in March to join the Office of Corrections Ombuds. The review system’s purpose, David said, was to examine incidents involving possible patient harm; absent that committee, potential medical errors were not subject to formal review.

“Patient safety is the cornerstone of high quality health care,” David told Crosscut. “The purpose of reviewing cases … is to reduce risks, errors and harm to patients by understanding why, where and how adverse events are occurring, and making changes in order to prevent them.”

Currey left her leadership role with the health services division on March 4. Her position has been filled since by the department’s No. 2 administrator.

Ombuds office investigators reviewing the Jan. 1 death of an inmate who waited more than a year for cancer treatment that never arrived described both new oversight processes as flawed.

The sole issue cited in the department’s internal review was “provider-to-provider miscommunication,” according to the ombuds office. The postmortem review, ombuds investigators said in their July report, didn’t address the delays that led to the man’s death.