For Liliana, a mother of six who requested that her last name be withheld because of her undocumented immigration status, the bright orange notices that began appearing on her door in March exacerbated the pandemic’s many stressors.

During the first week of March, Liliana’s husband lost his seafood industry job in South Bend, a Pacific County town of 1,625 nestled along the last bend in the Willapa River before it empties into Willapa Bay. Liliana also worked in the seafood industry; a workplace injury she sustained in June 2019 finally forced her off the job in February. With the pandemic gaining traction across the United States, both parents suddenly found themselves without jobs, and it would be three months before Liliana’s husband was able to find another one.

But on April 30, the family received notice that their water would be shut off because they hadn’t paid their March bill. They owed $216.

“We didn’t have enough money to pay the bills or the rent,” Liliana said through a Spanish translator in a recent interview. “Our water got shut off in May — even though my husband went out to talk to the person who was going to shut off our water and let him know that we’re both not working, we have lots of kids at home and it’s a difficult moment. We need water to eat and to wash our hands.”

A friend connected Liliana with Firelands Workers United, a nonprofit focused on organizing working people in rural southwest Washington. Stina Janssen, the executive director of Firelands, called the city of South Bend and got the family’s water turned back on within 2½ hours.

“The moratoriums have been really essential to clarify that in a place where there’s plenty to go around, nobody should be cut off from water to wash their hands or power to cook a meal just because they don’t have enough money to pay their bill,” says Janssen.

Inslee’s original moratorium, signed March 18, strongly encouraged (but didn't require) utilities to stop disconnections for nonpayment, and many of the bigger utilities voluntarily agreed to quit cutting off people's power and water. But South Bend didn't. The city sent notices of impending disconnection to Liliana's family in March and sent another on April 13.

Inslee then signed a new version of the moratorium on April 17; it explicitly banned utilities from doing nonpayment disconnections. So the notices that South Bend sent Liliana before April 17 were technically legal, and without the expanded moratorium, the disconnection would have been, too.

“That was definitely an oversight on our part,” says Dee Roberts, clerk-treasurer of the city of South Bend. “We are still sending out delinquent notices so people are at least aware of what their bill is.” Roberts adds that the city hasn’t shut off anyone else’s water or issued shutoff notices since Liliana’s situation was resolved.