Fear spreads among home operators

It’s difficult to know exactly how many group homes have been affected by the virus since it struck Spruce Street in the spring, but it’s clear several more homes have had to deal with outbreaks. If what is happening outside the facilities is any guide, more outbreaks seem likely, given that there are 88 foster-care group homes in Washington State.

In response to an inquiry by InvestigateWest, Johnson provided a list of four foster-care facilities she said had experienced COVID-19 cases: Spruce Street; Morning Star Boys' Ranch in Spokane; the James Matthew Commission (JMC) Kid’s Place in Yelm; and Evangeline's House in Spokane. Johnson did not specify whether the positive tests pertained to staffers, foster children or both.

May, head of the advocacy group for the child-welfare providers, provided a different list of five homes affected with at least one coronavirus infection.

Helping Hands had one staffer test positive, "but there was no infection in the program," said Blake McFrederick, a vice president at Helping Hands. He refused to give more details, including whether Helping Hands tested its youth for the coronavirus. May said the infection occurred in a Helping Hands facility in Spokane; McFrederick didn't return a second call requesting confirmation.

The CEO of Breakthrough, Nathan Cooper, said that its coronavirus infection — two staffers testing positive — didn't happen in a foster-care facility, but rather at its one-bed developmental disability facility in Kennewick.

The chief program officer at Friends of Youth, DeAnn Adams, said staffers at two of its facilities in Western Washington — she declined to give the locations — tested positive for the coronavirus. However, no foster youth had positive results even after days of testing conducted by Public Health — Seattle & King County, she said.

Even where COVID-19 has not yet been detected, operators of other homes are wary after the Spruce Street shutdown.

In her July 15 letter to Hunter, the DCYF secretary, May wrote that "many agencies perceived this to be retaliation for an agency’s inability to quarantine youth in place and have expressed concern and worry about their own programs."

That closure has had a chilling effect on other group homes, with some wondering if they will run afoul of the department and calling the closure retaliation by DCYF. Meanwhile, for a group home, a coronavirus infection could threaten its financial security and scare staffers into staying home or press them into home quarantine — undercutting the group home's ability to maintain the high staff-to-child ratios that high-needs foster kids need.

"It's a very precarious time for us," said Amy Woodward, program manager of Cedar Creek, a group home north of Spokane with six beds for girls and young women in foster care ages 10 to 21. Woodward is nervous about the effects of a potential coronavirus outbreak on staffing, finances and foster kids at Cedar Creek.

"In order to keep providing for these youth, we have to keep them safe from COVID and keep COVID out of our facilities," she said. To that end, Cedar Creek is allowing its foster girls to leave the home for appointments on an as-needed, case-by-case basis. It also has put its employees on seven-day rotations to minimize their potential exposure to coronavirus in the community. Since March, employees report for work at Cedar Creek and don't leave the home for the next seven days, sleeping in a converted garage attached to the group home. Staffers also can sleep in a trailer on site, if they prefer. Cedar Creek has both day and night staff for its foster girls.

Woodward is hopeful about getting support from DCYF, if coronavirus infections should occur at Cedar Creek. "I don't believe that they [DCYF] want to lose providers" of behavior-treatment programs like hers, she said.

DCYF's Johnson said that, for foster children in a group home that can't or won't house them after they test positive for the coronavirus or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, DCYF has sites on standby that can accept them.

Johnson said those sites are Bethel Church in the Tri-Cities, which is a Christian church campus, and an office building in Seattle, a DCYF visitation center on Delridge Way Southwest in West Seattle. That facility is normally used for foster children to meet with their birth families. The four coronavirus-positive children from Spruce Street recovered in the office building after Spruce Street declined to take them back from the hospital, Johnson said. In follow-up emails, she said the site has a full kitchen and showers. Its six rooms lack windows, she acknowledged, but there are windows in the common areas. Each room is set up for one child and has a bed, TV, DVD player and couch, according to Johnson.

DCYF placed the four foster kids from Spruce Street at the office for 12 days. They were accompanied by DCYF employees who volunteered to work at the site and who received personal protective equipment and training from Public Health — Seattle & King County, Johnson said.

Thus far, "no other facilities have been needed aside from the Delridge site," Johnson said Tuesday.

The head of a child ministry at Bethel Church in Richland, Windy Hancock, confirmed to InvestigateWest that no foster children, with or without COVID-19, have been housed at the church so far.

Hancock said Bethel Church doesn't have a written contract with DCYF. "We have agreed to allow them [DCYF] to use our space should they need it," she said. Saying her region has a lot of foster families, including ones she personally knows who are housing foster children with COVID-19, she is skeptical the site will be needed.

Folks around Hancock in the Tri-Cities became concerned, though, when they saw the site mentioned in a DCYF job posting that asked agency employees to stand in for workers at group homes who cannot work because they are infected. The job posting offered a 20% pay boost.

When people in the Tri-Cities spotted the job ad, alarm bells went off among confused parents who thought kids not in foster care might be taken there, although that was never the plan.

The agency’s ad for workers named the Tri-Cities church, the West Seattle office building and the Cedar Springs Camp near Lake Stevens in Snohomish County.

But shortly thereafter, the Snohomish County facility wrote on Facebook that its selection as a site to house infected youth was “a surprise to us and incorrect.”

DCYF eliminated mention of that facility in the job posting, but it remains on numerous versions still on the web.