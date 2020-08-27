Escalating the situation

Katz wasn't just frustrated by how officers treated the man with no shirt. Her meeting with Grayson earlier in the day, at the scene of an overdose, had bothered her as well. Shelter staff had already revived the man with Narcan when Grayson arrived, and she told him the situation was under control. But he approached the man on the ground regardless.

"You're a Black dude on the ground in the alleyway, there's a cop with a gun dangling on his side, hanging over you, shaking you," she said of the overdose victim. "That can easily escalate the situation."

"They have this focal field when they show up to a crisis situation," she continued. "Everything is considered part of the crisis, even people that are crisis workers — social workers, nurses — you're all kind of considered part of the problem and they're there to fix it."

Police often show up to the downtown DESC shelter, where Katz works. Their main shelter is typically overcrowded and understaffed and, sometimes, conflicts and crises are too much for staff to handle.

But Malone, DESC's director, wonders if staff have become too quick to pick up the phone to call the cops. He said he's seen officers respond to crisis situations with great skill. But he's seen the opposite as well, in which the behavior of the person was met with force, which only escalated the situation.

“Do we call because something isn't an imminent safety problem but is a nuisance or is something else we're just frustrated with?” he said. “If that's the case, we ought to find other ways to do it."

Like every aspect of Seattle’s criminal legal system, crisis response disproportionately affects people of color. In 2019 and 2020, about 20% of calls involved a Black person, who make up under 7% of the city’s population.

When police officers respond to a crisis situation, they tend to use force rarely, a fact often noted as a marker of departmental progress. In each of the past few years, fewer than 2% of crisis calls resulted in the use of force and, in most of those incidents, the force was considered mild.

However, while just 2.2% of all calls for service between 2017 and 2018 were for people in crisis, they accounted for 25% of all uses of force by officers. Although the severity of the force was often low, that was not always the case.

Charleena Lyles — a Black mother who was shot and killed by officers in her Magnuson Park apartment in 2017, triggering widespread protests — was believed to be going through a crisis episode. Her death happened despite one of the responding officers, Steven McNew, having completed the 40-hour course. In more recent months, Terry Caver was killed by officers near Queen Anne and, according to the local news site the C is for Crank, he struggled with schizophrenia.

“I think that the Charleena Lyles tragedy shows us that it's not just about effective training,” said Kim Mosolf, an attorney with Disability Rights Washington. “You have a system that is highly militarized and is built out of structural racism and violence. So I think that's the biggest lesson we should be taking from that.”

Benet of the Public Defender Association says there are officers who often refer people to community-based care. “But it's the exception, not the rule,” he said.

Department data shows that police made some sort of referral — to a shelter, a mental health provider, a substance use counselor — in just over 10% of crisis contacts. In just under 10% of the time, officers offered services that were declined.

The far more common end result is involuntary commitment into a hospital — about a third of crisis calls in 2019 ended that way. La Rond Baker, special counsel of affirmative litigation and policy with the King County Department of Public Defense, said that's more evidence that mental illness is a health issue and needs to be better treated as such, and not as a crime.

"Having a non-law enforcement entity who responds to people in crisis is ideal," she said. "We've acknowledged that people are having a medical crisis. That's why we're involuntarily committing them to hospitals. We should be responding accordingly."