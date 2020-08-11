Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best to resign in September

“This was a difficult decision,” she said in an email message to staff, “but when it’s time, it’s time.”

Her announcement comes just hours after the Seattle City Council made its first substantive cuts to the department’s budget — including to the salaries of Best and department executives — as part of its pledge to funnel money away from traditional law enforcement and toward community organizations.

Best will formally announce her retirement from the department Tuesday morning.

In her own letter to police department staff, Mayor Jenny Durkan said she accepted Best's resignation "with a very heavy heart."

"Her grit, grace and integrity have inspired me and made our city better," Durkan said. "These last months, I knew Chief Best was the person to lead our city through this challenging time, to reimagine policing and community safety. Her leadership is unmatched nationwide, which is why it is a sad day for our City to lose her."

Assistant Chief Adrian Diaz will take over as interim chief, Durkan said. The news of Best's exit was first reported on Twitter by Brandi Kruse of Q13.

Best's exit marks the end of a politically rocky 18 months as the first Black woman to lead the Seattle Police Department. A veteran of the force and a well-known face within the city, her tenure contained the hope that she’d bridge the gap between the department’s rank-and-file and some of the communities of color most distrustful of police.

Instead, her time as chief is more likely to be remembered for the last two months, in which police abandoned a precinct, protestors occupied six blocks on Capitol Hill and she fought bitterly with a council eager to pave a new path toward reducing the footprint of police.

Born in Tacoma, Best joined the Army out of college in eastern Washington. After serving in South Korea and then at Fort Lewis south of Tacoma, she entered the police academy.

Over nearly 30 years in Seattle, Best has held a range of positions, including patrol supervisor, watch commander, operations lieutenant and public information officer.

Her role in SPD leadership was solidified when former chief Kathleen O’Toole elevated her to deputy chief. Their marching orders, under then-Mayor Ed Murray, were to usher the city and the department through the final stages of a federal oversight agreement.

When O’Toole left, shortly before Durkan took office, Best became the interim chief and the favorite to succeed her old boss. Her long tenure and connections in Seattle, especially to the older generation in the Black community, seemed to make her a clear choice as the department continued to struggle with community confidence.

“I understand the tenets of reform and the necessary buy-in and organizational change that is needed to not only sustain reform, but to increase the benefits of reform efforts,” Best wrote in her application.

But in a surprise twist, Best was initially excluded from the list of three finalists. The uproar, including from many community groups who seek to hold police accountable, was swift.

Days later, Best was included in the list of finalists and, eventually, chosen by Durkan to be the permanent chief.

Before protests became nightly and tense occurences in Seattle, Best had mostly stayed out of the spotlight, only occasionally encountering controversy, like when she declined to fire an officer who tracked down a Black man for “disrespecting” him.

Even as younger activists assailed her department’s response to protests, Best maintained broad support within the city’s Black community.

“I think the one good thing and the thing that we can stand behind is that Chief Best is there,” Michelle Merriweather, President and CEO of the Seattle Urban League, said in an interview earlier this summer.

The front-facing issues of her time had largely been around trying to slow the bleeding of officers from the department and dealing with homelessness and street crime.

But that was upended earlier this summer, as both Best and Durkan came under fire for their response to the street protests. The department’s use of tear gas, in particular, faced heavy criticism both from activists and members of the Seattle City Council.

In June, officers and staff made the stunning move to entirely abandon its East Precinct. What followed was the creation of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, a six-block occupation in the heart of Capitol Hill that drew international attention, as well as scorn from President Donald Trump.

The protests eventually heated up again but the police regained control of the East Precinct and the protest zone was shut down a month later in early July.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

