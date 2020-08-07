In 2007, state legislators agreed, passing Washington's reporter shield law. In addition to generally protecting journalists from having to testify or reveal confidential sources, the law limited when journalists could be forced to turn over other materials gathered in reporting, such as unpublished notes and photos.

Now, 13 years later, that law is facing its first major test.

Five media outlets are fighting a Seattle Police Department demand that they turn over unpublished photos and video footage of protesters. The Seattle Times newspaper and local TV stations KING, KCPQ, KIRO and KOMO say complying with the SPD’s subpoena would compromise their independence, causing people to view them as de facto investigators for the police. They argue this would limit who is willing to talk to reporters, making it difficult for journalists to do their jobs.

Seattle police, meanwhile, say they need the photos and footage to help identify people who set fire to police cars and stole two police firearms during downtown protests on May 30. They say it’s in the public interest for them to review media footage that might help them locate the suspects and recover those weapons.

A King County judge recently sided with the police department. But the news organizations plan to appeal, setting up a battle over whether the 2007 shield law is being misinterpreted — or whether its protections don’t go as far as once thought.

One legislator, state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, has already suggested changing the law to better protect journalists and the public.

“I think we should look skeptically at any court or police access to unpublished materials,” Keiser said in a statement.

While Keiser, a former television journalist, tweeted last week that legislators “need to amend” the journalist shield law, she clarified this week that she would first want to wait and see the outcome of the news outlets’ appeal.

In the meantime, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is asking the Seattle CIty Attorney’s Office to withdraw its support for SPD’s subpoena of the five media outlets. The City Attorney’s Office hired a team of outside lawyers to argue the police department’s case. Mosqueda is married to a journalist.

In a statement, Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes disagreed that the police department’s subpoena endangers the independence of the press.

“I cherish the Fourth Estate and value the journalists who strive every day to make us all more informed people,” Holmes’ statement said. “They are not — and never will be — an agency of the Government.”

At the same time, Holmes said, the two stolen firearms are “dangerous weapons” that “remain outside the custody and control of law enforcement authorities.”

So far, Holmes’ office has spent $85,000 on private lawyers representing SPD in its pursuit of the subpoena, according to a spokesperson.

Two main points are at issue: Whether the police tried everything they could to get the information from elsewhere, and whether the public’s interest in recovering the two stolen firearms outweighs the public interest in having journalists operate independently from police.

The 2007 shield law generally forbids judges from forcing journalists to turn over their unpublished work product or testify in court about aspects of their reporting.

But rare exceptions can be made if police can show that information held by the media is “highly material and relevant” to a criminal investigation.

Even then, however, police need to demonstrate several other things to compel information from the media.

One is that they have “exhausted all reasonable and available means to obtain it from alternative sources.“

Michele Earl-Hubbard, a lawyer who specializes in media and public disclosure cases, said she knows of no other case where a judge has agreed police have met that standard.

In the current case involving the SPD, attorneys for the five media outlets argued that police didn’t even do a full search of images and video available on social media before asking news outlets to turn over their work product.

King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee disagreed, finding that the police “reviewed a number of video[s] or photographs posted on the internet” before trying to subpoena the news outlets.

Earl-Hubbard, who is not representing the media outlets in the case, said that’s simply not good enough.

“I don’t think that’s reasonable to say, ‘I don’t have to go search YouTube,’ when my 14-year-old could go do that right now,” Earl-Hubbard said.