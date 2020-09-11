Wildfires are ripping across the West Coast during a fire season the region has never seen before. At least 15 people have died and that number is expected to rise, according to The New York Times. Half a million Oregonians — 10% of the state's population — have been evacuated as of Friday morning, reports NPR's Up First podcast. Malden, a Washington state town in Whitman County of about 200 people, almost completely burned to the ground over Labor Day weekend. Spokane-area TV station KHQ posted a drone video Sept. 10 surveying the damage. And still more of us cope with thick, smoky skies and marvel at blood orange surroundings.