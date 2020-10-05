Some of George’s days start at 5 a.m. and go until midnight. She’s handed out her personal number to tribal members. To put it lightly, she’s dedicated to the job.

“This isn't just a job, or position. It's definitely work that needs to be done,” George said.

On this Saturday, she was in Toppenish, a small town south of Yakima that’s on the Yakama reservation. She was decorating vehicles used for census outreach in underserved tribal neighborhoods throughout the lower Yakima Valley. The Yakama members she met were part of the Yakama-Yakima El Censo Coalition, an organization prioritizing outreach to historically undercounted groups in south central Washington, focusing on people of color and low-income communities.

While COVID-19 had forced changes to many of the group’s in-person census events and programs, that wasn’t its largest hurdle.

The U.S. census has drastically undercounted Native communities in the past. They were the most underrepresented ethnic group in the 2010 census, with an undercount of almost 5%, compared with 2.1% of Blacks and 1.5% of Hispanics, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

A variety of reasons contributes to a low count, including the tribes’ relationship with the federal government, nontraditional addresses on reservations and a lack of direct outreach to tribal members. But George, alongside other individuals and nonprofits, wanted to change that for 2020.

“This year, our trusted messengers are Native American, Yakama specific. So that’s the big difference, and I think that’s helped a whole lot because of the familiar face,” George said.

Growing up, tribal members have been taught not to answer the door to strangers, and George realized local community members were needed to reach out. While there isn’t a specific amount of dollars lost per person in an undercount — funding formulas are derived from multiple factors — for every 100 households not counted in the 2020 census, the state could lose up to $5.8 million, according to the state Office of Financial Management.

“I think that sometimes people think that this is ‘just census.’ It’s not just census. This is so much more, and it affects us greatly,” George said. “In our clinics, our roads, everything. When I share that with people, then they begin to understand. … Sometimes it's taking six phone calls, 10 phone calls, a whole lot of piles of information, sharing emails, and then finally they understand the importance of it.