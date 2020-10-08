More voters than not in both Seattle and King County support diverting funding away from police agencies and toward social services and community programs — one of the central demands of protesters throughout the summer. That support is particularly strong in Seattle, where a majority — 54% — favor the idea and only 38% oppose it.

However, across the city and county, just 20% of voters support cutting police funding by half. Slightly more support rebuilding the police force from the ground up, but 58% and 63% of voters still oppose the idea in Seattle and the rest of King County respectively.

The poll conducted Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 sampled 200 voters from Seattle and 200 from King County. Each subgroup has a 7% margin of error at the 95% confidence level, which means that if the survey had been conducted 100 times, the results would be within 7 percentage points of the results reported here at least 95 times.

The survey comes at a pivotal moment for the future of policing and public safety, which protests have forced into the public sphere in a way not seen for decades.

Seattle has come to symbolize the tensions that come with that debate — locally between the Seattle City Council and Mayor Jenny Durkan, and nationally as a bogeyman for right-wing politicians like Donald Trump.

For the elected politicians, it’s uncharted waters. When the current slate of council members was elected, it was with an eye toward the issues of homelessness and corporate influence, not policing. Before the last election, just 10% of voters said policing was their No. 1 concern and 52% approved of city government's handling of reform, according to a Crosscut/Elway poll from that time.

The police reform approach that received the most support in the most recent September-October poll could be categorized as basic reforms without blowing up the entire system. Roughly three-quarters of voters across Seattle and the county favor keeping the same number of officers but focusing more on training, de-escalation and using less force.