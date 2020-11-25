Creativity is on the table for Thanksgiving in the Northwest

Although she also suffered from more common symptoms of the virus, such as a fever and a cough, it was the so-called COVID toes that convinced Dossett of her ailment. Still, like thousands of others in the Pacific Northwest and across the country, Dossett is doing things differently this pandemic Thanksgiving.

Instead of eating Thanksgiving dinner inside, where the risk of being infected by the virus increases, Dossett and her husband plan to drive to her parents’ home in Kirkland to eat on a deck above the garage that she described as “covidfied”: tables set far apart, space heaters and umbrellas. They hope eating earlier in the day will keep the cold at bay.

Dossett’s family is joining the many in the region who are getting creative with their Thanksgiving celebrations and prioritizing health. Both Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged Americans not to travel or gather with anyone outside their households this year.

Whether Dossett’s 97-year-old grandmother — whom she’s seen only from a window or while wearing a mask and standing outside 20 feet away — will come to the family’s outdoor dinner remains a question. The holiday could prove especially difficult for her, Dossett said, since she lost her husband a few years ago and even at her age likes to cook big family meals.

What the family has settled on is leaving the cooking to someone else this year. Asked whether there was ever any disagreement about the plan, Dossett said she sometimes has to put her foot down with her very social parents.

“I feel like I've kind of been the parent during this time, and I have had to scold them for kind of being a little bit too risky sometimes,” Dossett said, noting her parents have no issue with wearing masks but have had more outside gatherings than she would have liked.

“My mom had breast cancer a few years ago,” Dossett explained. “I am very paranoid.”